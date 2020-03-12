Mamma Mia! Pornhub Offering Italy Free Adult Videos as Coronavirus Rages on

The top-watched adult video platform has stumbled upon a way to donate to the anti-coronavirus campaign by what is fully in its competence – brightening up Italians’ indefinite for now quarantine.

In an unprecedented move amid the raging coronavirus “pandemic", as the World Health Organisation has labelled COVID-19, Pornhub is offering those in virus-struck Italy, free access to its premium service until 3 April.

“Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak", the adult website said in a press release published on Thursday.

It added that there is absolutely no need of using clients’ attached credit cards “during these weeks at home" in a reference to the nationwide lockdown the European country has been in since 10 March.

Italy took the seventh spot in Pornhub’s top 20 countries in terms of traffic in 2019, whereas the the US, Japan, and the UK ranked first, second and third respectively.

Earlier this month, porn websites were accused of cashing in on the coronavirus spread, as they appeared to be posting videos of people having sex in hazmat suits and protective masks in what looks like hospital premises.

Videos titled "Deserted Wuhan" and "TSA Agent Detains Woman Suspected of Coronavirus" are among ones that have been appearing on their pages.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak late last year, as many as roughly 122,000 are confirmed to have been infected and 4,000 have died, primarily among mainland China’s aged residents.

Other countries greatly affected by the coronavirus flare-ups are South Korea and Iran, as well as Italy, which has been hit the hardest in Europe. A slew of countries are currently revising their visa policies and travel regulations to curb the spread of the “pandemic".