20:23 GMT26 February 2020
    Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London, Britain

    Johnny Depp Appears in UK High Court to Sue The Sun For Claiming He Hit Amber Heard

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Society
    0 10
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/23/1078412305_0:46:3154:1820_1200x675_80_0_0_b963cb17fe8448df593f41379fd2cacc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002261078412495-johnny-depp-appears-in-uk-high-court-to-sue-the-sun-for-claiming-he-hit-amber-heard/

    Although American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalised their divorce, their troubled 18-month union has revealed additional consequences for both parties.

    American film star Johnny Depp, who was not expected in London today, surprised observers by appearing at the High Court’s pre-trial hearing over his defamation claims.

    Depp, 56, is suing the publisher of the British tabloid The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for printing stories accusing Depp of physically abusing ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage, the Daily Mail reported. The actor has denied all accusations in the article and argued that, in a striking turn of events, he was the one suffering from Heard's allegedly abusive temper.

    “The Sun's article contains serious and criminal accusations against Mr Depp; that he beat his wife and caused her significant injury”, Depp’s representative, David Sherborne, said during the hearing. “Mr Depp has the right to have himself publicly vindicated. This is a vital function of the libel trial when it takes place”.
    Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London, Britain, February 26
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London, Britain, February 26

    The Sun article in question was published in April 2018, with the title “Gone Potty How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

    According to the actor, the Sun piece claimed that he was physically abusing his wife, and causing her to fear for her life. The article also slammed British author JK Rowling for welcoming Depp's participation in her new “Fantastic Beasts” film.

    The trial is expected to take place on March 23 and could last for up to 10 days, media reported, as Depp is set to produce over a dozen witnesses as a means of clearing his name.

    It was reported that friends of Heard would travel to London on her behalf to take part in the upcoming trial, confirming her allegations against Depp.

    Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California
    © AFP 2019 / Alison Buck
    Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California

    The news comes after British tabloid the Daily Mail published leaked audio files in which Amber Heard reportedly admits during an alleged therapy session in 2015 that she had previously hit Depp.

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    ‘We Don’t Forgive You’: Netizens Chastise Amber Heard for Hitting Her Ex Johnny Depp
    The couple married in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary. Heard filed for divorce just sixteen months after their marriage, later accusing Depp of being “verbally and physically abusive” towards her. They settled their divorce in 2017. Despite the legal finalisation of the quarrel, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard for claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence, as well initiating legal battles against outlets that repeated his Heard's story.

    The Sun newspaper, UK High Court, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, United States, United Kingdom
