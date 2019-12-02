Register
20:42 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cast member Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of the British film Black Mass in London, Britain October 11, 2015.

    Amber Heard’s Father Reportedly Threatened to Shoot Johnny Depp

    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104040/06/1040400600.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912021077465012-amber-heards-father-reportedly-threatened-to-shoot-johnny-depp/

    US actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have recently finalised their scandalous divorce, with the former filing a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife over her claims of being a victim of domestic violence.

    The father of American actress Amber Heard has threatened to shoot her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a court statement by witness David Killackey, cited in legal documents obtained by The Blast.

    The ongoing defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, accusations that Depp has strongly rejected, has seen the actor demand $50 million in compensation.

    Killackey, who owns Performance Allison Transmissions and has worked with both Heard and Depp’s classic cars, particularly modifying the actress’ classic Mustang, said in a declaration that she became abusive towards him after being asked to pay for all the automotive work directly, rather than through Depp’s managers, following the couple’s split.

    “Her [Amber’s] first reaction was to verbally abuse me with expletives, threats and a continued rant over what she claimed was an unfortunate financial downturn of her personal finances caused by Mr. Depp. At one point she said ‘you mother****er,’ you're screwing me!” Killackey reportedly said in a document, as quoted by the media outlet.

    He then received a phone call from Amber’s father David Heard that allegedly turned “threatening” towards Johnny Depp, according to Killackey. David Heard cited financial reasons for his anger with Depp during their phone conversation, while also accusing the actor of “ruining” Amber Heard’s career in Hollywood.

    “He is ruining my baby girl's career and blackballing her in Hollywood”, David Heard said, according to Killackey. “…and when I get to him I'm going to beat the s**t out of him”.

    “I'm from Texas, and men from Texas carry 45's and Johnny is going to meet the f***ing end of mine!” he reportedly continued.

    Killackey said in a document that Amber Heard’s father could have been drunk during their conversation.

    Actors Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp attend the Black Mass premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
    © AFP 2019 / Jason Merritt/Getty Images
    Johnny Depp Won't Stop Until His Name Cleared From Abuse Allegations – Report
    Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has recently been pushed back until August 2020 after he failed to provide medical documents related to his alleged drug and alcohol use. The couple married in 2015, with Heard filing for divorce the next year, claiming that Depp was “verbally and physically abusive” towards her throughout their relationship. Depp dismissed the accusations, and despite their divorce having been finalised in January 2017, he then filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber for claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence, countering by saying that it was she who had physically abused him.

    Tags:
    domestic violence, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse