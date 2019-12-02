Amber Heard’s Father Reportedly Threatened to Shoot Johnny Depp

US actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have recently finalised their scandalous divorce, with the former filing a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife over her claims of being a victim of domestic violence.

The father of American actress Amber Heard has threatened to shoot her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a court statement by witness David Killackey, cited in legal documents obtained by The Blast.

The ongoing defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, accusations that Depp has strongly rejected, has seen the actor demand $50 million in compensation.

Killackey, who owns Performance Allison Transmissions and has worked with both Heard and Depp’s classic cars, particularly modifying the actress’ classic Mustang, said in a declaration that she became abusive towards him after being asked to pay for all the automotive work directly, rather than through Depp’s managers, following the couple’s split.

“Her [Amber’s] first reaction was to verbally abuse me with expletives, threats and a continued rant over what she claimed was an unfortunate financial downturn of her personal finances caused by Mr. Depp. At one point she said ‘you mother****er,’ you're screwing me!” Killackey reportedly said in a document, as quoted by the media outlet.

He then received a phone call from Amber’s father David Heard that allegedly turned “threatening” towards Johnny Depp, according to Killackey. David Heard cited financial reasons for his anger with Depp during their phone conversation, while also accusing the actor of “ruining” Amber Heard’s career in Hollywood.

“He is ruining my baby girl's career and blackballing her in Hollywood”, David Heard said, according to Killackey. “…and when I get to him I'm going to beat the s**t out of him”.

“I'm from Texas, and men from Texas carry 45's and Johnny is going to meet the f***ing end of mine!” he reportedly continued.

Killackey said in a document that Amber Heard’s father could have been drunk during their conversation.