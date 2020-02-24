Amber Heard Faces More Backlash After Seeming to Admit Abusing Ex-Hubby Johnny Depp in Leaked Audio

Earlier, netizens unleashed a barrage of criticism at Hollywood actress Amber Heard after publication of a leaked audio recording during which the star of Aquaman seemingly admits hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

American actress Amber Heard has disabled the ability of social media users to comment on her Instagram feed as she faces a fresh surge of online backlash after last month’s leaked audio from 2015 in which she appeared to admit to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp during the couple’s therapy sessions.

Angry fans of the famous American actor went on the “warpath”, with supporters of one change.org campaign seeking to have Heard removed from the upcoming sequel to the DCEU blockbuster "Aquaman", and two other petitions on the platform urging to remove the 33-year-old star from her position as a spokesperson for cosmetics giant L’Oreal.

"Amber Heard, for years now has been claiming to be the victim of abuse from her husband Johnny Depp… In light of recently leaked recorded sessions between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, it has come to the attention of many that it was in fact the other way around,” the petition says.

Last month the Daily Mail published a series of leaked audiotapes from what were reportedly therapy sessions held in 2015, that feature Heard appearing to admit hitting Depp.

During the conversation Depp says "you punched me", to which a female voice is heard responding on the tape:

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched".

The female voice also says:

"I can't promise I won't get physical again, I get so mad I lose it."

Incensed Instagram users lashed out at the actress, whom they branded “toxic”, a “clown” and a “disgraceful excuse for a human”.

One Instagram fan wrote:

“Disable the comments all you like, I'll keep petitioning for your removal and make sure everyone knows the true story.”

Twitter users, likewise, weighed in on the issue.

Amber heard is a terrible human being. What she did to Johnny Depp is terrible and ur still gonna love and fan over her like wtf — Natasha Domingo (@mjiscute) February 24, 2020

Johnny Depp lost his role as Jack Sparrow and had his career practically ruined because of false accusations made from his ex wife Amber Heard but now that she's been exposed for being the real abuser she still has her role in Aquaman??? Fuck that bitch. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep — lucia (@lucysdeadroses) February 24, 2020

DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/2JQ1vN8LLU via @Change if you don’t know the story, she’s the abusive x wife of Johnny Depp — Katy Barbaro (@KatyBarbaro) February 24, 2020

Abuse is ABUSE. It's not a gender specific issue. The balance of power ALWAYS favours the abuser when the victim can't or won't fight back. — Luna Bella (@LunaBel33037846) February 16, 2020

​Users under the hashtag # JusticeForJohnnyDepp called Heard nothing more than a “gold-digger”.

#AmberHeard submitted divorce application 3days after Johhny's mother passed away. In addition to physical and psychological abuse against him she was hated by Depp's family and friends and everyone thought she was just a gold-digger (and they were right).#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/mTC6TKFQnL — Sara (@Sara76157770) February 24, 2020

Vile human can’t remember the abuse you gave but also can’t keep your lies straight. So what really happened? You lie on camera, you admit to you abusing Johnny Depp on your phone call 😂😂😂 Keep digging yourself in a deeper whole. The truth always comes out. pic.twitter.com/oYEO5jIbjE — Brandon (@Brandon41242048) February 24, 2020

​Amber Heard has long accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of ill-treating her, going as far as to pen an op-ed for The Washington Post in December 2018 where she had implied that Depp was an abuser.

Subsequently, the actor filed a $50 defamation lawsuit again Amber.

In response, Amber Heard claimed in a court filing that her ex-hubby had hit and nearly suffocated her.

© AP Photo / Andrew Medichini Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

The celeb couple tied the knot in February of 2015, but parted waysafter just 15 months of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2017. At the time, Heard filed cited irreconcilable differences and accused Depp of physical assault, a claim he emphatically denies.