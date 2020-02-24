Register
13:55 GMT24 February 2020
    Cast member Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of the British film Black Mass in London, Britain October 11, 2015.

    Amber Heard Faces More Backlash After Seeming to Admit Abusing Ex-Hubby Johnny Depp in Leaked Audio

    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    Earlier, netizens unleashed a barrage of criticism at Hollywood actress Amber Heard after publication of a leaked audio recording during which the star of Aquaman seemingly admits hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

    American actress Amber Heard has disabled the ability of social media users to comment on her Instagram feed as she faces a fresh surge of online backlash after last month’s leaked audio from 2015 in which she appeared to admit to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp during the couple’s therapy sessions.

    Angry fans of the famous American actor went on the “warpath”, with supporters of one change.org campaign seeking to have Heard removed from the upcoming sequel to the DCEU blockbuster "Aquaman", and two other petitions on the platform urging to remove the 33-year-old star from her position as a spokesperson for cosmetics giant L’Oreal.

    "Amber Heard, for years now has been claiming to be the victim of abuse from her husband Johnny Depp… In light of recently leaked recorded sessions between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, it has come to the attention of many that it was in fact the other way around,” the petition says.

    Last month the Daily Mail published a series of leaked audiotapes from what were reportedly therapy sessions held in 2015, that feature Heard appearing to admit hitting Depp.

    During the conversation Depp says "you punched me", to which a female voice is heard responding on the tape:

    "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched".

    The female voice also says:

    "I can't promise I won't get physical again, I get so mad I lose it."

    Incensed Instagram users lashed out at the actress, whom they branded “toxic”, a “clown” and a “disgraceful excuse for a human”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Back under the Vancouver sunshine. Thought about wearing my bikini and inflatable to work today but didn’t dare get caught in the same outfit two days in a row on Instagram.

    Публикация от Amber Heard (@amberheard)

    One Instagram fan wrote:

    “Disable the comments all you like, I'll keep petitioning for your removal and make sure everyone knows the true story.”
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Never let a boot get in the way of your dreams.

    Публикация от Amber Heard (@amberheard)

    Twitter users, likewise, weighed in on the issue.

    ​Users under the hashtag # JusticeForJohnnyDepp called Heard nothing more than a “gold-digger”.

    Amber Heard has long accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of ill-treating her, going as far as to pen an op-ed for The Washington Post in December 2018 where she had implied that Depp was an abuser.

    Subsequently, the actor filed a $50 defamation lawsuit again Amber.

    In response, Amber Heard claimed in a court filing that her ex-hubby had hit and nearly suffocated her.

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

    The celeb couple tied the knot in February of 2015, but parted waysafter just 15 months of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2017. At the time, Heard filed cited irreconcilable differences and accused Depp of physical assault, a claim he emphatically denies.

     

