Majority of Millennials Believe a Nuclear Attack Will Occur Within the Next Decade – Survey

A recent poll commissioned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) showed that majority of millennials were quite gloomy about the possibility of a major conflict in the near future, as well as the threat of a full-fledged nuclear war.

A majority of adults between 20 and 35 that took part in the survey commissioned by the Red Cross believe that it was “more likely” than not that a nuclear attack could occur in the next 10 years, a news release by ICRC revealed.

Although 84% out of the 16,000 millennials interviewed from 16 countries argued that the use of nuclear weapons was unacceptable, 54% said that weapons of mass destruction could still be used in the next decade.

Some 47% of the adults that participated in the poll also said it was “more likely than not” that World War III would occur in their lifetime, with more than two thirds also suggesting that wars were unavoidable as a whole.

Only two in five millennials from countries that are considered to be currently at peace, believe that they would likely be affected by war or armed conflict in the near future, with respondents from Great Britain and Switzerland being the most optimistic in this regard.

The poll showed that adults in war-affected countries were more hopeful about wars being avoided in the future, while also being cautious about the use of weapons of mass destruction - including nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons – with the highest negative response to this weaponry being observed among Syrians.

The survey was conducted between 1st June and 7th October among residents from 16 countries, including Afghanistan, Israel, Russia, Syria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the US.