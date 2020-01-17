Register
15:39 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    US-China 'Phase One' Trade Deal Could Have Been Struck Without So Much Pain, Via Talks - Prof

    © AFP 2019 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105237/47/1052374785.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078057574-us-china-phase-one-trade-deal-could-have-been-struck-without-so-much-pain-via-talks/

    Although the Trump administration has made some significant steps to ease tariff frictions with China it was a bad idea to start a US-China trade war in the first place, says Carl Fey, professor of international business at the Aalto University School of Business, suggesting that there were better ways to achieve what Trump wanted to gain.

    On 15 January, the US and China signed a phase one deal of a broader trade agreement in Washington DC marking a breakthrough in a trade war simmering between the two major economies for nearly 18 months.

    The 96-page document deals with the issues of intellectual property, technology transfer, trade in food and agriculture products, financial services, macroeconomic policies as well as currency to name just a few. On 13 January, the US Department of Treasury revoked its August 2019 designation of China as a "currency manipulator".

    Three Reasons Why US Treasury's Move Was Right

    According to Carl Fey, professor of international business at the Aalto University School of Business, Finland, the US Treasury's move was a step in the right direction for three reasons:

    ·        First, the phase one deal contains provisions aimed at preventing China and the US from "manipulating their currencies to increase trade";

    ·        Second, "there is evidence that China has recently been propping up its currency to prevent it from devaluing too quickly not weakening it and its potential efforts to weaken it to provide unfair advantage in foreign trade, which the US is concerned about";

    ·        Third, although the yuan is still controlled by Beijing, the Chinese currency was given "some increasing freedom over the last decade", the academic says.

    "It is, however, worthy to note that the move to add and remove China from the currency manipulator list at this time is likely at least partially political", Fey suggests, recalling that the last time the People's Republic was branded as "currency manipulator" was in 1994.

    In the past Treasury branded three Asian countries as currency manipulators, namely, Japan in 1988, Taiwan in 1988 and then again in 1992, and China from 1992 until 1994, citing allegedly unfair currency practices. After the countries made adjustments to their foreign exchange regimes they were removed from the list.

    According to the academic, the US decision to remove China from the list appears to be a gesture of good will demonstrated by Trump ahead of the signing of the breakthrough deal.

    "A currency manipulator is a designation the US government gives to countries that engage in unfair currency practices which devalue their currency thus giving the country an unfair advantage in international trade due to cheaper prices of products and services", he explains.

    Fey points out that the 1988 Omnibus Foreign Trade and Competitiveness Act requires the US to analyse the exchange rate policies of foreign countries annually.

    The professor notes that "currency manipulation" was one of the crucial issues discussed during the talks aimed at ending the trade war between the US and China. The problem is that the companies originating from a country designated as a currency manipulator can be excluded from bidding for US government procurement contracts, he elaborates.

    Trade War with China Was 'Bad Decision'

    Commenting on the countries' decision to reach a broader trade agreement in a step-by-step manner, Fey opines that "it's is probably wise so that the markets can see some tangible progress sooner and multiple times".

    "Each time a part of the trade agreement with China is signed it should positively affect the markets and help create new jobs as expectations for an easier time to export and thus more demand in many industries develops", he presumes.

    According to the professor it was "a bad idea for the US to start the trade war with China". Fey draws attention to the fact that longstanding trade frictions have taken their toll not only on China but also on the US as well as the rest of the world. "I think there were better ways such as negotiations to achieve much of what the US wanted to achieve", he says.

    As The Wall Street Journal outlined on 12 January, American farmers "took a big hit" while the country's economic growth in 2019 is trending near 2 percent, falling short of the White House's goal of 3 percent. Citing Oxford Economics and Moody’s Analytics, The Washington Post notes that the US-China trade war "shaved 0.3 percent off growth" – the equivalent of $65 billion – in 2019 and this figure is likely to grow to $85 billion in 2020, since the trade war is not over yet.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Our Western Friends Use Term 'Indo-Pacific' Instead of Asia-Pacific to Contain China' - Lavrov
    US Treasury Secretary Says There Will Be Additional Tariff Rollbacks in Phase 2 of China Trade Deal
    US-China Phase One Deal Signed: What Is Inside and What to Expect Next ?
    Tags:
    US Treasury Department, Donald Trump, currency manipulation, Phase One, US-China trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse