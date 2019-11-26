'Kashmir to Khalistan': British-Indian Rapper Slams Modi Govt, RSS in Latest Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Facing sedition charges for supporting the controversial Khalistani movement and making provocative anti-India speeches, access to British-Indian rapper Hard Kaur’s social media accounts has been restricted.

British-Indian Rapper Hard Kaur aka Taran Kaur Dillion has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP’s parental organisation Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) over Kashmir in her latest video.

“Dedicated to Modi, His terrorist Gang & Bhakts. Human Rights Violations by Indian Government in Kashmir and on Sikhs in India,” Kaur says in the intro of the video.

Often vocal in her support for the Sikh community in India, Kaur often stirs controversies with her statements.

In August, the rapper was seen in a video with two Sikh men. She challenged the Indian government to stop them from hoisting their (Khalistan’s) flag in 15 countries on the same day that India raises its national flag in New Delhi to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August.

Kaur also voices her support for the secessionist Referendum 2020 campaign and its activists. The online secessionist campaign seeks a separate independent state of Khalistan for the Sikh community in India.The UK-based rapper supports Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based group that launched the Referendum 2020 movement, allegedly on the request of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

On 20 June, rapper Kaur was charged with sedition for a social media post attacking Uttar Pradesh State chief Yogi Adityananth and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, blaming them for the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (2019), and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack (2008).