Twitter Erupts as British-Indian Rapper Posts Controversial Video in Support of Khalistani Movement

New Delhi (Sputnik): Facing sedition charges for supporting the controversial Khalistani movement and making provocative anti-India speeches, British-Indian rapper Taran Kaur Dillion's video clip has evoked sharp responses on social media.

In a self-recorded video, the UK-based controversial rapper known for making provocative statements is seen standing alongside two Sikh men who dare the Government of India to stop them from hoisting their flag in 15 countries on the exact day when India raises its national flag in New Delhi to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August.

Kaur appears in the video to voice her support for the secessionist “Referendum 2020” campaign and its activists.

As the video spread like wildfire on social media, Kaur’s justification of her support for the Khalistani group’s activities enraged Indian Twitter users.

Netizens slammed the rapper for running a proactive anti-India campaign with many suggesting that she shouldn’t be allowed back in the country.

The UK-based rapper recently hit the headlines after she became a supporter of 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), a US-based group that launched the Referendum 2020 movement, allegedly by request of Pakistan's ISI spy agency. It seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs -- "Khalistan" – in India.

On 20 June, rapper Kaur was charged with sedition for her objectionable social media post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, blaming them for the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

She was booked under Sections 124A (sedition, attempt to excite disaffection or hatred), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act (for sending offensive messages) in New Delhi.

India's Union Cabinet on 17 July banned the 'Sikhs for Justice', a group lobbying for secessionism and promoting involvement in anti-national activities.