The Bollywood rapper’s abusive rants linking various terror attacks to the Indian Hindu RSS nationalist body have created a huge furore on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Sedition charges have been slapped against UK-based British Indian rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon for blaming chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the parent body of India’s ruling party, for the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Taran Kaur Dhillon a.k.a Hard Kaur, had written objectionable remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on June 17 labelling him a “terrorist”. In a separate Instagram post earlier, she called Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an "Orange Rapeman".

British Indian singer Hard Kaur blamed RSS for the Pulwama and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. After the furore, she has now deleted her post! pic.twitter.com/ATUwzZTGAm — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) 20 June 2019

On Thursday, a police complaint was filed against Kaur in the Indian city of Varanasi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition.

FIR registered under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500 ,505 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 IT Act against singer Hard Kaur for her comments against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. https://t.co/3XABzwKOJ6 — ANI (@ANI) 20 June 2019

Meanwhile, as her posts went viral on social media, the Punjabi language rapper known for her hit Bollywood songs like Glassy and Bas Ek Kinng was heavily trolled by celebrities and netizens alike.

No country in the world will extend any privilege to a foreign citizen if that person is indulging in hateful propaganda. Hard Kaur is lying through the teeth about 26/11, Hemant Karkare's death and disrespecting Hindus. Her OCI card must be cancelled ASAP @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/UXg149RweI — Monica (@TrulyMonica) 18 June 2019

This woman #HardKaur still drinking as she was known as a hard core alcoholic few years back 🤨. I know as I used to drink too 8 years back till I gave it up to become a yogi. Her tweets show she has progressed to drugs 😉. Help her guys. She is calling out 4 help🙏 #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/KrP152EhlE — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) 18 June 2019

Some accused her of supporting the Sikh separatist movement of “Khalistan” against India.

This Hard Kaur is definitely a Drug Addict.

I have seen her videos on facebook where in each and every sentence she uses cuss words so fluently that it becomes intolerable to watch her video.

She needs severe treatment.

Moreover, she is Khalistan Supporter too. — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) 20 June 2019

Female representative of khalistan. Ultimately she spoke her mind. She is shaming her own modesty by too much of self undressing leaving nothing to her body and dirty mind to show off naked to grab media attention.!.https://t.co/IOyiqNN53v — Dr.Sachin Srivastava (@DrSachinSrivas1) 18 June 2019

The uproar over Kaur’s statement was largely stirred over the sensitivity of the Pulwama terror attack which happened earlier this year.

The deadly Pulwama attack was carried out on 14 February by the Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammed group, which later claimed responsibility for the attack that left 40 Indian soldiers killed.