Johnny Depp’s Go-Go Dancer Girlfriend Reportedly ‘Calling it Quits’

Tabloids first swooped in on rumours of a relationship between Hollywood celebrity Johnny Depp and hot Russian dancer Polina Glen earlier this year, as the couple were spied together in the Serbian capital Belgrade, where Depp was filming the war movie Minamata.

Johnny Depp’s go-go dancer girlfriend Polina Glen, 24, has reportedly broken off her relationship with the 56-year-old Hollywood superstar and intends to go back to her native St.Petersburg, writes the Daily Mail.

Johnny Depp’s girlfriend Polina Glen ends their relationship https://t.co/kLWYdJeUsM pic.twitter.com/oxVnvNBBrB — Showbusiness (@showbusinexx) November 17, 2019

The stunning long-legged Russian is said to have found the media attention surrounding her relationship with Johnny Depp, locked in legal disputes with his ex over allegations of abuse in the marriage “scary”, said friends.

“Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her and found it scary. She’s now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness,” a source said was quoted as saying.

It was also said the trained dancer and choreographer felt overwhelmed by the fast pace at which the relationship was moving.

“His level of celebrity and his ongoing battle with Amber grew too much for her. Johnny has been distracted by his feud with Amber and she didn’t think the time was right for them to commit to anything,” the source said.

The dancer also had to contend with allegations she was using the actor for fame.

“‘Despite sneers that Polina was only with Johnny for his fame, she kept her head down while living with him, going to her dance choreography job and then back to his house,” added the source.

While previously rumours had circulated that Depp and Glen were considering getting married after she moved into his Sunset Boulevard mansion in Los Angeles, Hollywood sources are cited as dismissing any chance of a wedding now.

The story of their affair was first reported earlier this year, with The Sun writing that the pair were caught kissing in a series of steamy pictures taken in the Serbian capital Belgrade, where Depp was filming war movie Minamata.

However, even before that, the couple, keen to keep a low profile, were snapped walking together in Moscow, when the actor visited the Russian capital to perform with his band The Hollywood Vampires.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich Actor Johnny Depp, left, and Joe Perry, a guitarist of the American rock band Aerosmith, during a performance at the Olimpiysky sports complex



In April 2019 sources had described Polina as a “hot girl” who met Depp at an LA party and who failed to recognise him at first “when he came over to introduce himself”.

“He's got legal issues with his ex-wife and then here’s this beautiful young Russian dancer, that doesn't want anything and doesn't even know who he is. When she found out who he was, she was happy,” the Daily Mail had reported. On a fait un petit tour sur son profil #Instagram... et on est tombé amoureux !! 😂📸 #Buzz #PolinaGlen #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/fQnpNSVKHW — Radio SCOOP (@RadioSCOOPOff) April 26, 2019

A source was cited as saying the pair were in love and that Depp was planning to propose, adding:

"Polina said that they are going to get married and that he wants to go to Russia to meet her parents."

Depp at the time was recovering from his tumultuous marriage to actress Amber Heard and subsequent divorce, finalised in January 2017.

Ever since, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been locked in legal disputes with his ex over allegations of abuse.

© AP Photo / Andrew Medichini Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kiss at the premiere of the film The Danish Girl during the 72nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015

The drama started after Heard claimed she was a victim of domestic violence which she suffered at the hands of Depp, who, she alleged, became violent whenever he used drugs and alcohol.

Depp denied the charges, calling them an "elaborate hoax", and retaliated with a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.