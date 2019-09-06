Register
04:38 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelans cheer on opposition leader in season 2 of Amazon's Jack Ryan

    New Season of Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Reimagines Venezuela as Russian-Backed Nuclear Power

    © YouTube/Amazon Prime Video
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The latest season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is set to delve into an alternate reality, feeding Americans a hefty dose of Russophobia to go along with a heavily romanticized US-directed regime change effort.

    Thursday morning, the US’ Amazon Prime Video account tweeted the trailer for season two of “Jack Ryan,” set to premiere November 1, in which one American agent is the only hope of preventing Venezuela from becoming a nuclear power that endangers the safety of the world.

    The series stars John Krasinski, who is better known as the mild-mannered Jim Halpert from the American version of “The Office,” but this show is light on laughs and heavy on the action and drama. In this particular season, Krasinski’s character Jack Ryan is tasked with inspecting a suspicious shipment of illegal arms sent to Venezuela from - you guess it - Russia.

    “Your concern is the Russians are secretly selling weapons to Venezuela?” questions a US CIA official in the first 30 seconds of the trailer. Ryan replies that “it would fit a pattern.”

    Because we all know Moscow just goes around selling the world’s most dangerous weapons to heavily impoverished and cash-strapped nations, right?

    “As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for [Ryan],” details the season two description on YouTube. He’s then sent on a series of missions that take him between Venezuela, Russia, the US and the UK.

    “A nuclear Venezuela you will not hear about on the news ‘cause we’ll already be dead,” he tells another intelligence official, stressing his need to thwart the delivery of Russian-made nuclear weapons to the country.

    “Jack Ryan” proved to be a major hit for Amazon Prime during its first season and earned itself a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. It would appear the multinational tech giant’s web series is looking to classic anti-Russian narratives to entertain its American viewers this time around.

    However, rather than go about it from a direct US versus Russia standpoint, the web series is instead stoking recent conspiracies concerning Caracas’ ties with Moscow.

    US-Venezuela relations have been significantly strained since then-US President Barack Obama signed and issued a 2015 order stating that Venezuela was a “threat to its [own] national security” and imposed sanctions on several Venezuelan officials. The move was denounced by several Latin American countries.

    Since then, the US has made several overreaching attempts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó of the country’s National Assembly, while also criticizing Russia’s deployment of Tu-160 bombers to the country to conduct military drills that were actually in accordance with international regulations.

    Not having to look far for inspiration, it would appear Amazon’s web series saw these recent rumors of Russian interference in Venezuela as the perfect way to tap into an age-old beef and inspire a new generation of warmongers.

    Related:

    October Trade Talks with US Might Lead to ‘Breakthrough’ – Reports
    Venezuela Ready to Help Colombian Govt Establish Dialogue With Former FARC Rebels - Maduro
    Venezuela Says it Has Proof Colombian Paramilitary Training Camps Used in Anti-Maduro Plot
    Venezuela to Present Evidence of Colombia's 'Support for Terrorists' to UN - Vice President
    Brexit, Venezuela and 'Israel’s Silent War'
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, CIA, UK, US, Russia, Venezuela, television, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse