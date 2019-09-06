Iran Lifts Limitations on Its R&D Field Scaling Back Commitments to Nuclear Deal - Reports

Iran also said it would report the details of its nuclear steps to the United Nations nuclear agency.

Iran lifts limitations on its research and development field as part of scaling back its commitments to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, Iranian ISNA agency reported.

On the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8, Tehran announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington’s reinstated sanctions.

The JCPOA's fate remains in question ever since the US withdrew from it, re-imposing sanctions that the deal had lifted. The remaining signatories have pledged to salvage the deal and to find a way around the American sanctions. Although the EU’s Instax mechanism, designed for this purpose, started earlier this year, it failed to resolve all the issues, specifically in terms of oil trade, which is crucial for Iran.