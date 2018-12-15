WATCH Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Return From Venezuela

During their visit to Venezuela, two Russian strategic bombers carried out a planned flight over the Caribbean Sea and held military drills in the equatorial area, including joint flights with the Venezuelan Air Force jets.

The footage, released by Zvezda, the official TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry, showed the grand welcome of the Tu-160 planes, which have returned to Russia from Latin America.

On their way home, the aircraft covered over 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles), performing aerial refuelling during the flight.

Previously, the arrival of the Russian long-range units in Venezuela triggered criticism from the US and neighbouring Colombia, however, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the flight had been carried out in line with international regulations.