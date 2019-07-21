Manhattan Fashion Model Accuses Former Afghan Defence Minister's Son of Rape - Report

Hamed Wardak, the son of former Afghan Defence Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak, allegedly attacked and raped a New York fashion model after she rejected him during a Miami vacation, according to the The NY Post.

Sarah Goolden claims she agreed to a date with Wardak, 43, after years of him courting her, but a month into the romance, Wardak became violent during a 4 July 2018 weekend in Miami, according to The NY Post, citing a lawsuit.

Goolden, 29, reportedly met Wardack nearly a decade ago when she was a college student in Washington DC. “He bought me gifts [...] Of course, he always told me there were no strings attached. He uses his money as a tool to influence almost everybody in his life”, Goolden said, cited by The NY Post.

Wardak accused Goolden of cheating, at one point “screaming and pulling her by her hair” and yanking her out of bed, according to the NY Post, citing a lawsuit. The older man allegedly apologized for the incident. Goolden reportedly agreed to marry Wardak during a "romantic" weekend in Miami, fearing another violent outburst if she declined.

Goolden decided to leave Wardak on that day, however, and he allegedly held her down and sexually assaulted her.

“It’s a romantic night […] You should want to be alone with your fiance”, Wardak allegedly told her, according to the lawsuit, cited by The NY Post.

According to court documents, the fashion model was able to escape two days later, but Wardak threatened to "ruin" her life, have her followed, "make her look like a con-artist", and said he would file litigation to drown her in legal fees, according to The NY Post.

Wardak’s legal defence team claimed that Goolden’s statements are “entirely false”, and accused the model of “attempting to manipulate the current political and anti-immigrant climate to her tactical advantage”, according to court documents.

A graduate of Georgetown University, Wardak's father served in former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai’s cabinet until 2012. In 2009, the elder Wardak reportedly inked a $360 million US Defence Department contract to transport Pentagon supplies in Afghanistan.