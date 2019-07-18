Cleavage Cap Challenge: Playboy Model Squeezes Own Take On Internet Craze

Playboy model and social media celebrity Daniella Chavez joined the ongoing Internet craze in which people attempt to strike a cap off a bottle with, well, pretty much anything at this point.

While the viral activity, known as Bottlecap Challenge, rose to popularity with the likes of Jason Statham and Conor McGregor kicking caps with their feet, Chavez engaged her prominent bust.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Desafío cumplido!💦 #bottlecapchallenge @dachafit @lituschile . Публикация от Daniella Chávez (@daniellachavezofficial) 13 Июл 2019 в 11:10 PDT

I her video, the scantily clad model is seen approaching a bottle and raising one leg as if she intends to do the challenge in the orthodox way, only to suddenly switch to a different body part.

Chavez finishes the video clip with a little dance for the camera to celebrate her victory.