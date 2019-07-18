Cleavage Cap Challenge: Playboy Model Squeezes Own Take On Internet Craze

While the viral activity, known as Bottlecap Challenge, rose to popularity with the likes of Jason Statham and Conor McGregor kicking caps with their feet, Chavez engaged her prominent bust.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Desafío cumplido!💦 #bottlecapchallenge @dachafit @lituschile .
I her video, the scantily clad model is seen approaching a bottle and raising one leg as if she intends to do the challenge in the orthodox way, only to suddenly switch to a different body part.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Leyendo todos sus mensajes y cada vez son mucho más las mujeres que me escriben y envían su apoyo, gracias chicas y siempre podrán contar conmigo! ♥️
Chavez finishes the video clip with a little dance for the camera to celebrate her victory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)