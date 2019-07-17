Register
15:58 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina at the Third Real Musicbox Award after-party in Moscow

    Royal Divorce: Russian Model’s Friends Confirm She Split From Former Malaysian King

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina secretly tied the knot with Sultan Muhammad V of the Malaysian province of Kelantan last year. The Malaysian monarch resigned as the supreme ruler of the country shortly after reports about their wedding, fanning speculation that his marriage was the reason for the move.

    Friends of Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voevodina have confirmed earlier reports that the Russian beauty has divorced Malaysia’s outgoing king, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan province, Russian outlet kp.ru reports. The media cited the organiser of the all-Russian beauty pageant “Krasa Rossii” Tatiana Andreeva, said to be the model’s close friend, who revealed that Voevodina has indeed split from her husband and now resides in Moscow. The insider also noted that her friend came to the Russian capital for the beauty pageant final this June already divorced.

    The reports about their marriage coming to an end have also been confirmed by an unnamed friend of Voevodina’s family. He insisted that it was not Oksana’s fault.

    “I have suggestions how all this happened and why Muhammad did it but I cannot reveal it now”, he said.

    The New Straits Times, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier today that the couple filed documents at the Singapore Syariah Court on 22 June. It was finalised on 1 July. There is also said to be a copy of the divorce certificate circulating online, suggesting that it was an irrevocable divorce. It is said to be the strictest divorce in Islam as the couple cannot remarry.

    At the same time, the Kelantan palace has recently issued a statement saying that one needs official confirmation to be called by any of the royal titles. The move is said to be prompted by reports calling the Russian beauty a “queen”. The report by The New Straits Times also suggested that the palace had frowned on her Instagram posts referring to her son from the sultan as crown prince and the “future king of Malaysia”.

    “Such unrefined understanding of royal customs is very unbecoming. You need to be a royal in order to be Raja Perempuan Kelantan”, another source is cited to say.

    Oksana Voevodina, who changed her name to Rihana Petra and converted to Islam, has been sharing a lot recently on her relatively new Instagram page. She even revealed on her social media that she and her royal husband became parents on 21 May.

    Although her Instagram feed is a collection of “happy couple” shots and portraits of her wearing traditional Islamic clothing, some media outlets earlier spread reports of an upcoming divorce. Her father and friends used to dismiss these claims.

    View this post on Instagram

    Sebulan yang lalu, saya menjadi ibu kepada cahaya mata sulong saya Ismail Leon. Cara hidup saya berubah buat selamanya pada saat itu. Menjadi ibu adalah tanggungjawab yang besar. Berat badan si Leo menjatuh amat teruk dalam minggu-minggu pertamanya. Dan dia juga mengidap penyakit kuning. Saya fikir ia dilahirkan dengan kulit kuning. Alhamdullilah, berat badannya berjaya bertambah dan dia pulih dari penyakitnya selepas sebulan. Sekarang dia mampu minum sebotol susu setiap 2.5 - 3 jam, dan dia tidur dengan nyenyak, terutamanya apabila cuaca diluar tenang dan ia berada dalam pelukan ibunya. Saya pernah ragu-ragu andainya tidur saya pun akan terganggu, tetapi kini sudah biasa dengan tabiat dan jadual waktunya, maka saya juga dapat berehat dan tidur ... kadang-kadang. Segala keraguan saya terhadap menjadi ibu orang memang tiada berbatas. Masa inilah detik yang paling bermakna di dalam kehidupan seorang wanita. Yang paling penting, saya tidak takut lagi untuk menjadi seorang ibu. Jika saya dikurniakan lebih cahaya mata oleh Allah, saya akan menerima kurniaan itu dengan segala kesyukuran. Sehingga waktu itu, putera kecil kami akan terus membesar dan memberi kasih sayang kepada ibubapanya serta kepada semua insan yang menyayangi dan mendukunginya. One month ago I became mother of beautiful little baby Ismail Leon My life has changed forever. Child is a great happiness and at the same time it is a huge responsibility. Leo lost too much weight during the first few weeks of his life. He also had jaundice. At the beginning I didn’t pay attention on it because i thought he was born with yellow skin. Alhamdullilah, by one month old he recovered from it and gained the necessary weight in plus 1 kg. Now Leo eats every 2.5 - 3 hours, he sleeps good, especially when it is fresh air outside and he enjoys cuddling very much. Actually he is wonderful and very calm child. I was afraid that It would be impossible for me to sleep at nights, but I had already get used to his timing and even manage to sleep... sometimes My fears about motherhood were unnecessary, this is the most beautiful period in the life of any woman, and what is most important, (continue below) 👇🏼

    A post shared by Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra) on

    The rumours were fuelled by Sultan Muhammad V’s resignation as the supreme ruler of the country on 6 January. It fanned speculation about his marriage being the reason for the move, as the Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina, despite her embracing Islam.

    View this post on Instagram

    Selepas pertemuan pertama, saya dan bakal suami meneruskan komunikasi melalui telefon setiap hari. Kami ingin berjumpa sekali lagi tetapi terlalu susah disebabkan kontrak peragawati saya, dan juga kerana kami berdua tinggal berjauhan. Saya juga diberi kontrak satu tahun di luar Russia oleh sebuah syarikat yang terkenal untuk berkerja sama dengan syarikat tersebut. Menurut kontrak ini saya terpaksa berpindah ke New York. Pada masa itu, bakal suami saya amat kecewa dan meminta saya supaya tidak membuat sebarang keputusan selagi tidak berjumpa sekali lagi. Kemudian saya mendapat jemputan untuk pergi ke Malaysia bersama ibu dan bapa saya. Jadi saya menerima jemputan itu dan pergi ke sana dengan ibu saya. Kami amat terpesona apabila melihat sendiri negara ini dan saya telah jatuh cinta dengan negara Malaysia. Saya tidak akan melupakan malam yang amat romantis apabila bakal suami saya meluahkan perasaanya dan memberitahu yang dia telah jatuh cinta kepada saya pada kali pertama kami bertemu. Dia juga memberitahu yang dia amat menyenangi dengan saya dan ingin saya menjadi suri hatinya. Maka, itulah permulaan cerita cinta kami. Malaysia adalah tanah tumpah anak saya dan dengan adanya anak ini, saya tahu saya telah membuat pilihan yang amat tepat. Alhamdulillah

    A post shared by Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra) on

    The former model and Sultan Muhammad V made headlines in November 2018 when hints about their lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha emerged. As it later turned out, the ceremony had been held in June 2018.

    Related:

    Malaysia's King Muhammad V Abdicates the Throne
    Unverified Instagram Account Reveals Story of How Malaysia's ex-King Met a Russian Beauty
    Tags:
    divorce, royal wedding, Russia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok