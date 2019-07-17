Royal Divorce: Russian Model’s Friends Confirm She Split From Former Malaysian King

Friends of Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voevodina have confirmed earlier reports that the Russian beauty has divorced Malaysia’s outgoing king, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan province, Russian outlet kp.ru reports. The media cited the organiser of the all-Russian beauty pageant “Krasa Rossii” Tatiana Andreeva, said to be the model’s close friend, who revealed that Voevodina has indeed split from her husband and now resides in Moscow. The insider also noted that her friend came to the Russian capital for the beauty pageant final this June already divorced.
The reports about their marriage coming to an end have also been confirmed by an unnamed friend of Voevodina’s family. He insisted that it was not Oksana’s fault.
“I have suggestions how all this happened and why Muhammad did it but I cannot reveal it now”, he said.
The New Straits Times, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier today that the couple filed documents at the Singapore Syariah Court on 22 June. It was finalised on 1 July. There is also said to be a copy of the divorce certificate circulating online, suggesting that it was an irrevocable divorce. It is said to be the strictest divorce in Islam as the couple cannot remarry.
Our wedding celebration in Moscow. I want to say thank you to the people who shared this happy moment with us and were together with us that evening! It was wonderful and beautiful wedding... Наше свадебное торжество в Москве. Отдельно хочу поблагодарить людей, которые разделили с нами это радостное событие и были с нами в этот вечер! Это было очень красиво и празднично...
At the same time, the Kelantan palace has recently issued a statement saying that one needs official confirmation to be called by any of the royal titles. The move is said to be prompted by reports calling the Russian beauty a “queen”. The report by The New Straits Times also suggested that the palace had frowned on her Instagram posts referring to her son from the sultan as crown prince and the “future king of Malaysia”.
“Such unrefined understanding of royal customs is very unbecoming. You need to be a royal in order to be Raja Perempuan Kelantan”, another source is cited to say.
Oksana Voevodina, who changed her name to Rihana Petra and converted to Islam, has been sharing a lot recently on her relatively new Instagram page. She even revealed on her social media that she and her royal husband became parents on 21 May.
Although her Instagram feed is a collection of “happy couple” shots and portraits of her wearing traditional Islamic clothing, some media outlets earlier spread reports of an upcoming divorce. Her father and friends used to dismiss these claims.
Sebulan yang lalu, saya menjadi ibu kepada cahaya mata sulong saya Ismail Leon. Cara hidup saya berubah buat selamanya pada saat itu. Menjadi ibu adalah tanggungjawab yang besar. Berat badan si Leo menjatuh amat teruk dalam minggu-minggu pertamanya. Dan dia juga mengidap penyakit kuning. Saya fikir ia dilahirkan dengan kulit kuning. Alhamdullilah, berat badannya berjaya bertambah dan dia pulih dari penyakitnya selepas sebulan. Sekarang dia mampu minum sebotol susu setiap 2.5 - 3 jam, dan dia tidur dengan nyenyak, terutamanya apabila cuaca diluar tenang dan ia berada dalam pelukan ibunya. Saya pernah ragu-ragu andainya tidur saya pun akan terganggu, tetapi kini sudah biasa dengan tabiat dan jadual waktunya, maka saya juga dapat berehat dan tidur ... kadang-kadang. Segala keraguan saya terhadap menjadi ibu orang memang tiada berbatas. Masa inilah detik yang paling bermakna di dalam kehidupan seorang wanita. Yang paling penting, saya tidak takut lagi untuk menjadi seorang ibu. Jika saya dikurniakan lebih cahaya mata oleh Allah, saya akan menerima kurniaan itu dengan segala kesyukuran. Sehingga waktu itu, putera kecil kami akan terus membesar dan memberi kasih sayang kepada ibubapanya serta kepada semua insan yang menyayangi dan mendukunginya. One month ago I became mother of beautiful little baby Ismail Leon My life has changed forever. Child is a great happiness and at the same time it is a huge responsibility. Leo lost too much weight during the first few weeks of his life. He also had jaundice. At the beginning I didn’t pay attention on it because i thought he was born with yellow skin. Alhamdullilah, by one month old he recovered from it and gained the necessary weight in plus 1 kg. Now Leo eats every 2.5 - 3 hours, he sleeps good, especially when it is fresh air outside and he enjoys cuddling very much. Actually he is wonderful and very calm child. I was afraid that It would be impossible for me to sleep at nights, but I had already get used to his timing and even manage to sleep... sometimes My fears about motherhood were unnecessary, this is the most beautiful period in the life of any woman, and what is most important, (continue below) 👇🏼
The rumours were fuelled by Sultan Muhammad V’s resignation as the supreme ruler of the country on 6 January. It fanned speculation about his marriage being the reason for the move, as the Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina, despite her embracing Islam.
Selepas pertemuan pertama, saya dan bakal suami meneruskan komunikasi melalui telefon setiap hari. Kami ingin berjumpa sekali lagi tetapi terlalu susah disebabkan kontrak peragawati saya, dan juga kerana kami berdua tinggal berjauhan. Saya juga diberi kontrak satu tahun di luar Russia oleh sebuah syarikat yang terkenal untuk berkerja sama dengan syarikat tersebut. Menurut kontrak ini saya terpaksa berpindah ke New York. Pada masa itu, bakal suami saya amat kecewa dan meminta saya supaya tidak membuat sebarang keputusan selagi tidak berjumpa sekali lagi. Kemudian saya mendapat jemputan untuk pergi ke Malaysia bersama ibu dan bapa saya. Jadi saya menerima jemputan itu dan pergi ke sana dengan ibu saya. Kami amat terpesona apabila melihat sendiri negara ini dan saya telah jatuh cinta dengan negara Malaysia. Saya tidak akan melupakan malam yang amat romantis apabila bakal suami saya meluahkan perasaanya dan memberitahu yang dia telah jatuh cinta kepada saya pada kali pertama kami bertemu. Dia juga memberitahu yang dia amat menyenangi dengan saya dan ingin saya menjadi suri hatinya. Maka, itulah permulaan cerita cinta kami. Malaysia adalah tanah tumpah anak saya dan dengan adanya anak ini, saya tahu saya telah membuat pilihan yang amat tepat. Alhamdulillah
The former model and Sultan Muhammad V made headlines in November 2018 when hints about their lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha emerged. As it later turned out, the ceremony had been held in June 2018.
