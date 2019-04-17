Arabic Subbed Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoiler-Heavy Footage Hits the Internet

The pirated footage of “Avengers: Endgame” is about five minutes long in total and “appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film, judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame,” Gizmodo reported.

A massive trove of spoiler-heavy footage from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” has reportedly been released online, just days before it’s set premiere in cinemas on 26 April.

READ MORE: 'Carol Mother******* Danvers:' Fans 'Hit' With Epic Captain Marvel Trailer

According to news reports, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced online. It’s not clear who initially leaked the material nor how they obtained it.

WARNING: The following tweets contain SPOILERS



Avengers Endgame biggest leak!!!Professor HULK!!(Quantum realm)

See it fast guys! pic.twitter.com/00TaqFpRjQ — Aaryaman (@Aaryamansingh7) April 17, 2019

​The pirated footage is subtitled in Arabic, according to Gizmodo.

⚠️ALL MY AVENGERS/MCU FANS⚠️

THERE IS A CONFIRMED LEAK OF ENDGAME GOING AROUND (two clips, sadly, i’ve seen one of them and it is spoiler HEAVY) THE CAPTIONS ARE IN ARABIC & IS RECORDED VIA PHONE!

BE WARY ON HERE!!!!

also, if you see it, DO NOT share it! — Ty📸 🇫🇷 (@TyGruber_) April 17, 2019

Y’all be careful out there. I was on a post about game of thrones and someone was posting leak pictures from #AvengersEndgame in the comments section. #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/mmhxR24yjj — Davis Hicks (@DavisScottHicks) April 17, 2019

I watched that😔😔😔 leak video 4:36 secs — Ashutosh verma (@Ashutoshverma00) April 17, 2019

​​​There has been no independent confirmation of the leaks from Variety, while Disney declined a request for comment.

However, the film’s directors, the Russo Brothers, posted a letter on Twitter Tuesday urging fans to keep spoilers to themselves to avoid ruining the movie for others, although they didn’t specifically mention the leaks.

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence,” they wrote, including hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame in the tweet.

​READ MORE: Filmmaker Goes Viral After Making Super Low Budget ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

“Avengers: Endgame” is set to hit cinemas on 26 April. The superhero movie is poised to be another blockbuster for Disney and Marvel, with estimates putting the box office revenue at between $200 million and $260 million during its first three days of release.

“So I heard you were trying to leak #AvengersEndgame spoilers…” pic.twitter.com/xOuivYcot4 — kim ☻ (@_KimHernandez) April 17, 2019

I’ve heard talk of a massive Endgame spoilers leak so I will say this only once:



If any of you spoil Avengers: Endgame, friendship over. I don’t care how long we’ve been friends or how close we are, we’re done.



DO. NOT. SPOIL. THIS. MOVIE. #ThanosStillDemandsYourSilence — Jena (@Jenamatic) April 17, 2019

READ MORE: 'When NASA Cares More Than Marvel': Space Agencies Join Iron Man Rescue Fever

The movie — a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War” — has a star-studded cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

According to Fandango, a US ticketing company that sells movie tickets online and via a mobile app, the leak is unlikely to hurt the movie’s performance at the box office.