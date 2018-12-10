'When NASA Cares More Than Marvel': Space Agencies Join Iron Man Rescue Fever

According to the freshly released footage from outer space, Iron Man is in huge trouble as he is lingering on the verge of death in a spacecraft that has run out of water and food. Marvel enthusiasts rushed to Twitter wasting no time to ask for help from someone who knows a thing or two about space adventures.

The Russian and American space agencies have encouraged numerous Marvel fans who have been in a tizzy about the fate of Iron Man ever since the release of Marvel's official trailer for Avengers 4.

"As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for the Avengers, we have a problem," NASA advised in a tongue-in-cheek tweet. "But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man."

Someone in NASA is apparently closely watching the adventures of Tony Stark.

Russia's state space agency also stepped in. "Hi, Marvel, we have heard your request," Roscosmos wrote in its official account on Russia's biggest social media site. "Superheroes [cosmonauts] Sergey Prokopyev and Oleg Kononenko will go to outer space tomorrow to try and find the spaceship and rescue Tony with the help of our secretly developed tools. Please don't tell anyone".

Marvel Studios last week released the first trailer for Avengers 4, the last chapter of the Avengers film franchise, teasing what happens next to the superheroes that survived the previous part, in which supervillain titan Thanos wiped out half of the living creatures in the universe. Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) was dying adrift in space — and it seemed that he was pretty unlikely to survive.

The teaser sent fans into a fever, with many asking NASA to rescue Tony.

