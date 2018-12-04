'Carol Mother******* Danvers:' Fans 'Hit' With Epic Captain Marvel Trailer

Register
    Marvel Cinematic Universe is further expanding the famed comic-book classic, as nearly all-mighty blonde stunner Brie Larson attempts to answer Captain Marvel’s existential question of who and what she really is and how extensive her superpowers are, to a storm of anticipating viewers’ applause.

    The second trailer for 2019’s Captain Marvel was released on the big screen, during an NFL game between the Washington Redskins and Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. 

    The second clip continues the storyline of the first trailer, shown to the general public in September and since earning a whopping 46 million views, in which Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson punches out an older woman, a suspected enemy-in-disguise. Now, the old lady is full of bellicose vigour herself and looks determined to grab the biggest piece of the pie. 

    Stan Lee, 79, creator of comic-book franchises such as Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men, smiles during a photo session April 16, 2002, in his office in Santa Monica, Calif. Lee, who has a minor role in the upcoming Sony Pictures film Spider-Man, opening in May, has weathered financial trouble in recent years.
    © AP Photo / Reed Saxon
    The World Mourns as Legendary Marvel Comics' Creator Stan Lee Dies at 95

    The video also shows a set of vivid flashbacks reconstructing how a once a cute little girl named Carol Danvers grew to become ace military pilot Captain Marvel, who returns to Earth being gifted with superpowers in the wake of  an intergalactic battle between two species, the Krees and the Skrulls.

    “Would you like to know what you really are?” that’s a query that Danvers still has to answer, in the upcoming productions by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    "I keep having these memories," she tells Nick Fury, who is played by a digitally de-aged, two-eyed Samuel L. Jackson. "Something in my past is the key to all of this."

    Judging by the new trailer, the robust thinker and enthusiastic doer Captain Marvel is still preparing to have her say, while remaining true to her comic-book origins. A question remains, however, of how great her powers are, as fans presumably remember her signature skill of thrusting electric blue bolts of energy, so-called “Krees” lightning, which she gained after the Krees rescued her and led her to a rebirth as a new Kree in the intergalactic space. 

    Cinemaholic Twitter users naturally picked up on the news, sharing their incredible excitement at the upcoming big-screen production:

    “Who will win if Superman confronts Captain Marvel? I’m whole-heartedly for Captain, she is a cutie”, one wrote in Russian, while another responded: “Epic!” 'Captain Marvel as a separate type of art,' another enthusiastic viewer remarked.

    'Call 911. I am feeling bad,' one chimed in.

    “Perfect trailer!” another Twitterian said, however adding that Brie “lacks something”.

    Humorous remarks also naturally poured in:

    Some even posted hilarious photos and videos of the iconic publisher’s fandom:

    There were those, however, who questioned Larson's suitability for the role:

    Captain Marvel, a prequel of sorts to Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor, hits theatres in early March. That’s less than two months before the long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which will also star Larson.

