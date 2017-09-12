Register
17:18 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Video game

    Game Far From Over: Video Gaming Industry on Fast Track to Financial Top

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    Gaming is perceived by some as a waste of time or simply a hobby to keep both young children and adults occupied for hours on end. However, in a relatively short space of time, it has become a global phenomenon and multi-billion dollar industry.

    An industry that celebrates its national day on September 12 is expected to generate a staggering US $108.9 billion alone before the end of the 2017.

    Latest Global Games Market Report figures suggest the popularity of the gaming craze shows little sign of letting up anytime soon with an estimated 2.2 billion gamers regularly plugging in their headsets and powering up their consoles.

    Matt Barr, Games Studies lecturer at Glasgow University, told Sputnik he was not surprised by the figures.

    "As a relatively young industry, the rate of innovation has thus far been pretty incredible – there’s always something new and exciting around the corner to keep players interested."

    Such is the remarkable appeal of the rapidly developing gaming culture that it now has — in the United States as well as several European countries — its own national day to celebrate its very concept. Indeed if anyone is wondering why so many of the streets are empty on September 12 — chances are people stay inside paying homage to National Video Games Day. 

    Growth is projected to continue in the coming years ahead, having already increased by 7.8 percent during the last 12 months alone. Digital game revenues are expected to account for almost US$95 billion, or 87 percent of the global market, according to the Global Games Market Report.

    Mobile is proving to be the most lucrative sector with smartphone and tablet gaming increasing 19 percent year over year to US$46.1 billion, claiming 42 percent of the market.

    "We can’t ignore the huge influence that mobile phones have had on the games industry. Billions of people are now walking around with capable games machines in their pocket – infinitely more capable, in fact, than the consoles my generation grew up playing. And these phones are almost permanently connected to some marketplace – such Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store – filled to the brim with games to be downloaded and played at the touch of a button or swipe of a screen. Games have never been more accessible to more people," Mr. Barr told Sputnik.

    ​Analysts predict this rise will continue until 2020 when mobile gaming will account for more than half of the total games market.

    Both PC and console game markets are also proving major moneymakers, generating US$29.4 billion and US$33.5 billion during 2017, respectively.

    Gamers in the Asia-Pacific market is, by far, the largest region with the Chinese expected to be responsible for almost one quarter of global revenues during 2017, spending more than US$27 billion.

    If current trends continue — few surprisingly are suggesting otherwise — then the whole industry is expected to reach sales of US$128.5 billion by 2020.

    Everyone Does It

    Mr. Barr revealed there is also greater social acceptance, saying that parents of today have grown up playing games, and continue to play them with their kids.

    "Our politicians play games. Celebrities play games. People have begun to realize that games are not antisocial and that they are not only played by teenage boys. The social aspect is hugely important to games’ continued appeal, especially when coupled with near-ubiquitous broadband. If you’re short of time, perhaps you have kids at home and you don’t have much of your evenings to yourself, a great way to socialize with your friends is by playing a quick game of Rocket League or something online once the kids have gone to bed," Mr. Barr said.

    ​The gamer demographic has really diversified over the years, the academic explained, with more adult women play video games than teenage boys.

    "Mobile has a big part to play in that – there are many folk who don’t call themselves 'gamers' but will happily play Candy Crush for 15 minutes a day on the bus. But also the games industry has worked hard to appeal to a broader audience. Nintendo’s Wii really broke down some barriers with its simple-to-grasp motion controls, and the marketing of their handheld consoles like the DS and 3DS has been targeted at, for example, older women as much as kids."

    ​Britain remains an active and influential player in the video games market, generating US£4.33 billion in 2016, with games software sales exceeding US£3 billion for the first time.

    It is now estimated to be the sixth largest on the world stage in terms of consumer spending, behind China, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

    Related:

    YouTube Star PewDiePie Triggers an Online Storm After Using the N-Word
    N Korea Launches a 'Shoot-Em-Up' Video Game Where Americans Are the Villains
    How to Win 24 Million Bucks: Nuts and Bolts of Dota 2 Int'l Tournament (PHOTOS)
    UK Gov's Call of Duty: Fighting Radicalization With Video Games
    Tags:
    video game, profits, video games, business, PlayStation Network, industry, money, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok