Register
07:34 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 1 December 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany

    Destiny Calling? 'Elon’ Predicted to ‘Lead Humans on Mars’ in Book by Legendary Rocket Physicist

    © AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082823452_0:0:2944:1657_1200x675_80_0_0_9d68a72d6740594cfffcf0959ed92b74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202105081082831591-destiny-calling-elon-predicted-to-lead-humans-on-mars-in-book-by-legendary-rocket-physicist-/

    SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has long nurtured ambitious hopes of one day colonising Mars and sustaining human life there. Recently he took to Twitter to say that launching an uncrewed flight mission to the Red Planet in 2024 was “not out of the question”.

    Multimillionaire Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, who announced last October that his company hoped to send a manned spacecraft to Mars in 2024, may have been prophesised to venture on this ambition back in the 1950s.

    A passage from a book, Mars Project: A Technical Tale (Das Marsprojekt) by German-American rocket physicist Wernher Von Braun has resurfaced after being quoted on social media.

    Dr. Wernher Von Braun, chief of the army ballistic missile agency's development operations, grins in Washington February 1, 1958, as he holds a globe marked with one path of the U.S. satellite. (File)
    © AP Photo
    Dr. Wernher Von Braun, chief of the army ballistic missile agency's development operations, grins in Washington February 1, 1958, as he holds a globe marked with one path of the U.S. satellite. (File)

    The astronautical engineer and space architect who initially worked on Nazi Germany's rocket development programme only to end up being whisked away to the US to help develop rockets that launched America’s first space satellite, Explorer 1, had been a passionate advocate of a human mission to Mars.

    After WWII the pioneer of rocket and space technology in the United States penned a book speculating about life on Mars.

    A passage from the book was quoted in a Twitter thread at the end of last year, after Elon Musk had cryptically tweeted on 30 December that “there was no escaping Destiny”, referencing a quote from Mel Brooks’ 1974 movie, "Young Frankenstein."

    A Twitter user going by the name of Toby Li, who writes for Muskette, a blog devoted to news about the Tesla CEO, responded to Musk’s Twitter post.

    He cited a German-language excerpt from Von Braun's 1953 book, which mentioned a person named “Elon” that would “bring humans to Mars”. It was translated to English by US Navy Lt. Cdr. Henry J. White in 1953.

    Indeed, in his science fiction novel von Braun wrote about a so-called representative democracy on Mars where the leader is called an “Elon”, with the latter not so much a name as a title.

    "The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and titled ‘Elon.’ Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet," wrote the author, according to a translation of the passage.

    The book offers a fictional account of how life on Mars arrived, beginning with the original idea, conceived in a mission planning room on Earth.

    ‘Starship’ to Mars

    Elon Musk, who said at the International Mars Society Convention in 2020 that his more prominent goal was to build a self-sustaining city on Mars, recently took to Twitter to say that launching an uncrewed flight mission in 2024 was “not out of the question”.

    Musk, who earlier this year responded to criticism of his huge wealth by Senator Bernie Sanders, saying on Twitter he would use his money to help “to help make life multiplanetary”, had been responding to a variety of questions about the expected launch date of his mission to Mars.

    The mission is on track to launch to the Red Planet on a SpaceX Starship vehicle, a reusable rocket-and-spacecraft combo currently under development at the company's South Texas facility.

    SpaceX conducts a test launch of its SN15 starship prototype from the company's starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. May 5, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Gene Blevins
    SpaceX conducts a test launch of its SN15 starship prototype from the company's starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. May 5, 2021.

    One of the world's wealthiest people, Elon Musk last year said that he planned to send a million people to Mars by 2050, creating "a lot of jobs" on the Red Planet.

    He even offered a timeline, saying he was "highly confident" the first SpaceX Starship may land on Mars in 2026.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Claims We Are Living in a Simulation
    Elon Musk Dubbed 'Robotic' in SNL Promo as He Bizarrely Promises to Behave During the Show
    Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Is 'Promising', Warns to 'Invest With Caution' Ahead of SNL Appearance
    ‘Not Out of the Question’: Elon Musk Tweets Hope for Uncrewed Mission to Mars in 2024
    Tags:
    Mars, Mars, SpaceX, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse