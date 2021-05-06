Register
06 May 2021
    SpaceX conducts a test launch of its SN15 starship prototype from the company's starship facility in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. May 5, 2021.

    Video: SpaceX’s Starship Prototype Successfully Lands After Past Tests Ended in Flames

    © REUTERS / Gene Blevins
    Tech
    by
    SpaceX’s ongoing Starship initiative is meant to one day be used as a means to transport astronauts for future manned missions to the Earth’s moon and - possibly - to Mars. Elon Musk, the company’s founder, previously indicated that the Starship prototype will reach orbit sometime in 2022.

    The latest prototype of SpaceX’s Starship project managed to successfully touch back down in one piece on its designated landing pad on Wednesday, handing the Musk-headed company a much-wanted win after past test flights ended in massive explosions.

    The Wednesday test proved to be the fifth high-altitude flight attempt for the initiative in April, and saw the stainless steel SN15 prototype reach roughly 33,000 feet in altitude before touching back down six minutes after its scheduled launch.

    Although SN15 marked the very first Starship prototype that SpaceX was able to successfully launch and land without seeing the vessel explode, either during or after landing, the test did see a small fire briefly break out at the base of the rocket moments after touching down. 

    John Insprucker, a SpaceX engineer, later explained to the New York Times that the fire was the result of fuel used by the rocket.

    Musk announced the success of the test via Twitter, sending out a post that read “Starship landing nominal!”

    While SpaceX’s past four flight tests did manage to demonstrate a controlled belly-flop back to the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, they all managed to undergo technical problems that resulted in severe explosions. 

    In fact, SpaceX’s attempt in late March saw the SN10 prototype go airborne twice after an explosion broke out, whereas the SN11 vehicle didn’t even manage to make it back to the ground. The SN11 prototype also prompted outrage from conservationists after pieces of the rocket littered an ecological reserve near the Boca Chica facility.

    SpaceX officials noted in a description of the Wednesday flight that SN15’s inner workings were somewhat adjusted based on information obtained from the previous flight attempts, noting that the vehicle had been fitted with “new enhanced avionics suite, updated propellant architecture in the aft skirt, and a new Raptor engine design and configuration." 

    SpaceX’s success came on the heels of the US Federal Aviation Administration granting the company clearance to conduct its next three Starship tests flights, the first of which took place with the SN15 prototype.

    Elon Musk, starship, SpaceX
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • "floods" the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn't follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn't broken down into sentences.
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access

    • User ID

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

