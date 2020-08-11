Register
21:58 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man smokes a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2020.

    Research Reveals Direct Connection Between Smoking, Vaping and Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

    © REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (87)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080138678_0:234:2250:1500_1200x675_80_0_0_a58f9c1114eec29b3cb31ff988a020c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008111080138418-research-reveals-direct-connection-between-smoking-vaping-and-risk-of-contracting-coronavirus/

    Previous studies on links between smoking, vaping and the coronavirus disease found that COVID-19 patients who smoked, in comparison to nonsmokers, are twice as likely to require mechanical ventilation and treatment in intensive care. Some studies also found that e-cigarettes weaken the ability of the lungs to fight viral infections.

    A new study conducted by researchers from US-based Stanford University and the University of California found “surprising” connections between vaping, smoking and the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in young adults.

    The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of Adolescent Health by the Stanford University School of Medicine, found that young adults who regularly use e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes are five times more likely to be vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

    “COVID-19 is associated with youth use of e-cigarettes only and dual use of e-cigarettes and cigarettes, suggesting the need for screening and education,” according to the study.

    Based on surveys of 4,351 participants aging between 13 and 24 from across the United States, the research discovered that young adults who smoke or use e-cigarettes were five to seven times more likely to be infected with a respiratory virus than non-smokers.

    “We were surprised,” said Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University and co-author of the study, cited by NBC News. “We expected to maybe see some relationship [...] but certainly not at the odds ratios and the significance that we're seeing it here”.

    The research team said that the link between vaping and COVID-19 infection could be due to the fact that vaping is known to harm the lungs and that the aerosol produced by e-cigarettes can contain droplets of the virus.

    Following the publication of the study on Tuesday, Raja Krishnamoorthi, the chair of the US House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn, that a temporary removal of e-cigarettes from the market should be decreed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    In April, the lawmaker called on the FDA to temporarily remove e-cigarettes from the market, citing the results of earlier studies that found a connection between smoking, vaping and worsening COVID-19 infection, but his request was rejected by the federal agency, reportedly due to a lack of sufficient evidence of a direct association between the recreational inhalants and the coronavirus.

    “The FDA declined to act, citing the need for more evidence that vaping is a risk factor for contracting coronavirus. That failure to act cost us four months of harm to Americans that we cannot get back,” Krishnamoorthi said in a letter to the FDA. “Today, we have the evidence that the FDA was waiting for, and it can no longer deny the danger e-cigarettes pose during the coronavirus crisis. The science is now in: e-cigarette users are much likelier to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and to experience symptoms”.

    Krishnamoorthi gave the FDA an 18 August deadline to respond to the subcommittee’s request, and reveal plans for clearing e-cigarettes from the market.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (87)

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Becomes First Country in the World to Register COVID-19 Vaccine
    There is No Need to Delay Registration of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Top Epidemiologist Says
    Forbidden Op-Ed: The Sputnik Vaccine as a Lifesaving Global Partnership
    Key Things to Know About First COVID-19 Vaccine Registered in Russia
    RDIF CEO: Russia Has Received Requests for 1 Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From Over 20 Countries
    Tags:
    University of California, Stanford University, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaping, smoking, connection, research, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse