Register
15:54 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020

    As Russia Unveils World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine, How Many Others are Being Developed?

    © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080133507_0:115:3072:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_998241ab4004435e0498d533cf3fe02a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202008111080136026-as-russia-unveils-worlds-first-covid-19-vaccine-how-many-others-are-being-developed/

    Russia has become the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin said the Sputnik V vaccine “works quite effectively” and “forms a stable immunity” to the coronavirus.

    The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, says they have received requests from 20 countries for a billion doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine, developed at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, had been administered to one of his daughters and he said: “I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks.”

    Almost 900,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia but there have only been 15,000 deaths.

    The Sputnik V vaccine is the first to be registered by any country but there are many others being worked on around the world.

    UK

    Oxford University scientists have developed the ChAdOx1 vaccine which is undergoing Phase 3 trials among 10,000 volunteers in the UK, including people over the age of 70.

    The vaccine is also being tested in Brazil and South Africa.

    If it is successful AstraZeneca has agreed to manufacturer 300 million doses.

    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020
    © AP Photo / Oxford University Pool
    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020
    Last month the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, tweeted: “A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at the University of Oxford. There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet and further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction."

    But there is a second attempt being made by researchers at Imperial College in London.

    They are using self-amplifying ribonucleic acid technology (SARNA) and have been awarded £41 million in funding from the British government, topped up by £5 million in public donations.

    Their trials involved a two-dose vaccine being applied to 300 volunteers.

    Imperial College has also created a non-profit company, VacEquity Global Health, to distribute the vaccine to the developing world.

    US

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have launched human clinical trials in the US with four vaccine candidates. Phase 1 and 2 trials on the joint BNT162 vaccine programme took place in Germany in April.

    The European Investment Bank has invested 100 million euros in the project in order to scale-up the production in Europe.

    ​Last month Moderna - a company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts - started Phase 3 trials on a vaccine.

    Safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle

    Their project is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

    Volunteers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle took part in Phase 1 trials for the drug.

    Another US company, Novavax, is using nanoparticle technology to generate antigens from the protein coat of the coronavirus.

    Novavax has started testing on people and has received US$388 million of funding from the CEPI (Coalition for Preparedness Innovations).

    China

    Mexico said on Tuesday, 11 August, it planned to conduct clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines being developed by two Chinese firms - CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology.

    CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV uses a harmless non-replicating viral vector to carry vaccine antigens into the human body.

    A technician works at a manufacturing facility of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China
    © REUTERS / China Stringer Network
    A technician works at a manufacturing facility of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China

    It is based on a successful vaccine the Tianjin-based company developed to combat the Ebola virus.

    Last month CanSino reported its Phase 2 trials had shown a strong immune response.

    Chinese authorities have also begun clinical trials of two vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products along with the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and Sinovac Research and Development Company.

    The Wuhan Institute’s vaccine was began Phase 3 trials in the United Arab Emirates last month.

    Another big Chinese pharmaceutical firm, Sinovac, recently began Phase 3 trials using 9,000 Brazilian volunteers.

    A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DIEGO VARA
    A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020.

    Their vaccine was first tested on primates.

    Another Chinese firm, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, has been working with the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on a protein subunit vaccine.

    It is being developed in collaboration with the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University and Beijing Chao Yang Hospital.

    The company says it expects results on 20 September.

    Japan

    The Japanese biotech company AnGes has started trials on a DNA-based vaccine developed with help from researchers from Osaka University and Takara Bio.

    The Phase 1 and 2 trials, at Osaka City University Hospital, involve 30 healthy volunteers, aged between 20 and 65. 

    AnGes says it hopes to have the results by July 2021 and says it hopes to get approval for production by the end of next year.

    India

    Two Indian companies are involved in separate vaccine projects.

    Bharat Biotech, working alongside the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, has designed the Covaxin vaccine and launched Phase 2 trials in July.

    Meanwhile Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila got approval last month to start human Phase 2 trials.

    South Korea

    A consortium made up of Genexine, Binex, GenNBio, International Vaccine Institute, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology and Pohang University of Science & Technology has begun Phase 2 trials on 190 volunteers aged between 18 and 50.

    Genexine, which is based in Seongnam, near Seoul, says it hopes to have the vaccine ready for market by late 2021.

    Tags:
    phase, vaccine, Russia, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse