RDIF CEO: Russia Has Received Requests for 1 Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From Over 20 Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We've already received tentative interest and preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of the Russian vaccine and this is a very significant number, of course. It's all subject to the approval of the vaccine in different markets, it's all subject to production capabilities to produce these vaccines in different markets, but we can confirm that 1 billion is the request, actually, slightly more than 1 billion is the number of preliminary requests we've received from more than 20 countries", the RDIF head said at a press conference.

He also stressed that Russia is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, with production expected to be conducted abroad as well and clinical trials set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

At the same time, Dmitriev expressed hope that Russia would receive approval for the vaccine from a range of Latin American countries by November.

"We have a great partnership with Latin America, we expect our vaccine to actually be produced also possibly in Brazil, and we believe that Latin America and Russia will have a major partnership on the vaccine going forward, and in the next couple of days we will announce a partnership with some Latin American countries...".

"We expect production in Latin America to start in November, and we will work with regulators to hopefully have approval for the vaccine in some Latin American nations by November", he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a cabinet meeting announced that the country has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, named "Sputnik V". The vaccine is expected to go into civilian circulation on 1 January 2021, according to the registration certificate.