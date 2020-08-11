Register
19:34 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    World's first coronavirus vaccine

    'Simple and Effective': Top Medic Explains Why Russia’s Anti-COVID Vaccine Can Be Trusted

    © Photo : RDIF press service
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (86)
    1100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080134615_0:27:3072:1755_1200x675_80_0_0_24ba30a1f14c746157b6a5a825bbcd53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202008111080137480-simple-and-effective-top-medic-explains-why-russias-anti-covid-vaccine-can-be-trusted/

    The emergence of the first vaccine against the coronavirus infection has sparked interest across the globe, as the drug promises not only an end to COVID-19-related deaths, but also a path to restoring a country's economy.

    After almost half a year of the battle against the coronavirus, a real ray of hope has appeared with the announcement of the first COVID-19 vaccine being registered in Russia. However, the news was not taken as positively as one might have expected in the Western media, which doubted the drug's safety and effectiveness - and even its existence, citing the accounts of various "experts". Many of them pointed to the lack of medical data from human trials available to the public, as well as the small size of the test groups, which amounted to 76 people, not counting the members of the Gamaleya Research Institute who worked on the vaccine and, confident in its effectiveness, voluntarily injected themselves with it.

    The doubts of these experts are raising questions among medics who are actively involved in treating COVID-19 patients and have high hopes for anti-coronavirus vaccination, Sergei Tsarenko, deputy head of the anaesthesiology and resuscitation department at Moscow City Hospital 52, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, said. He points out that while doctors have found ways to effectively treat coronavirus patients, they can still only do so much in severe cases. In this sense, vaccination against COVID-19 is a safer and more reliable way to prevent deaths from the disease, the medic stresses, adding that the drug, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, can be trusted.

    "So far, resistance to the disease can only be formed if a person catches it and recovers. But there is also a safer option - immunisation. There is an effective and safe vaccine created by specialists from the Gamaleya Institute. In the microbiological community this institute is akin to 'Mercedes' in the automotive industry", Tsarenko said.

    The Sputnik V vaccine essentially consists of two components. The first is a harmless adenovirus, a "rocket carrier" that delivers the second component, a piece of the COVID-19 genome or, so to speak, an "orbital station" into a human body, Tsarenko explains, describing the process using space terminology – which gave the vaccine its unusual name. The doctor goes on to explain that a body produces an immune response to both the "carrier" and the "station", but only a short-term one – hence a second injection is needed.

    "In order to make the [immunity] more permanent, the same 'orbital station' is delivered into the body three weeks later, using another 'carrier'. As a result, the body doesn't produce strong immunity to either of the adenoviruses, but forms a strong defence against the coronavirus", the doctor elaborates.

    This method, also called viral vectors, was developed by the institute a long time ago and has since been tested in several vaccines, namely against Ebola and another type of coronavirus – MERS, the medic reveals. "It's as simple as all ingenious things in the world" and so far no one else has managed to achieve it, Tsarenko adds.

    Talk in the media about possible complications caused by catching the actual coronavirus between the two injections, also known as antibody-dependent enhancement, only sounds horrific to people who have no expertise in the matter, the anaesthesiologist believes. He explains that the phenomenon has only been detected in dengue fever patients and is not linked to vaccinations – something that virologists are well aware of.

    World's first coronavirus vaccine
    © Photo : RDIF press service
    Countries Around the World Express Interest in First COVID-19 Vaccine Developed in Russia

    The real question is not whether the Sputnik V vaccine is safe and effective, but rather why it has been greeted with a negativity "campaign" in the media, Tsarenko says. Another good question is who is sponsoring the "independent experts" that are casting doubts over the Russian drug – whether it's other vaccine makers or companies producing anti-viral drugs, the doctor continues. He explains that such "undercover fuss" is embarrassing to all the doctors directly involved in treating COVID-19 patients and who dream of only one thing – that it will all end as soon as possible.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (86)

    Related:

    Forbidden Op-Ed: The Sputnik Vaccine as a Lifesaving Global Partnership
    RDIF CEO: Russia Has Received Requests for 1 Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From Over 20 Countries
    Watch First Doses of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Being Produced at Pharmaceutical Plant
    Countries Around the World Express Interest in First COVID-19 Vaccine Developed in Russia
    As Russia Unveils World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine, How Many Others are Being Developed?
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Key Things to Know About First COVID-19 Vaccine Registered in Russia
    Tags:
    rivalry, campaign, Russia, vaccination, vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse