13:23 GMT +311 November 2019
    Asteroid

    Near-Miss Asteroids Zooming Past Earth a ‘Sign the Messiah is Coming’, Conspiracy Theorist Claims

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Nibiru, or Planet X, has long been speculated by doomsayers as a deadly planet that is prophesied to bring about the end of humanity.

    A conspiracy theorist has revealed that the increased incidence of asteroids zooming past Earth in near-miss encounters is a “sign the messiah is coming”, reported Breaking Israel News.

    Jewish movie producer and mythological planet Nibiru expert Yuval Ovadia has explained that as potentially Earth-threatening asteroids are ever more frequently detected, and devastating natural catastrophes like earthquakes and floods target our planet, these are all symptoms predicted to precede the arrival of the Messiah.

    Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, insists that terrifyingly-large asteroids slip through undetected by today’s high-tech systems despite assurances to the contrary by NASA experts.

    “As Nibiru approaches, more asteroids will appear. Nibiru is described in Jewish sources as a star, not as an asteroid. But as it approaches, it pushes asteroids ahead of it like a ship pushes water in front of it,” says Ovadia.

    According to him, the approach of Nibiru is the source of the recent wave of asteroids as well as a recent wave of earthquakes that hit southern California.

    “Earthquakes and volcanoes are on the increase but rather than looking for the cause under the earth, scientists should also be looking to the stars,” Ovadia said.
    “Nibiru is huge, much larger than any asteroid, and as it approaches, its presence will affect a gravitational pull on the Earth, bringing about earthquakes, volcanoes, and even changes in the weather.”

    Doomsday Planet X

    Planet X, or Nibiru, refers to a mythological planet in our solar system that, according to doomsayers, will crash into Earth, bringing about the end of humanity.

    Despite absolutely no scientific evidence to back up the suggestions that a rogue planet is rapidly approaching the Earth, myths about this Planet X continue to be perpetuated online.

    NASA has issued a number of statements denying its existence.

    “The planet in question, Nibiru, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision. The story of Nibiru has been around for years (as has the 'days of darkness' tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.”

    They add:

    “Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist.”

    Post – Hanukkah Asteroid

    The movie producer’s comments come after NASA announced a huge asteroid would slide past Earth next month, after the Jewish week-long Hanukkah holiday.

    2019 PDC Hypothetical Asteroid Impact Scenario Orbit
    © Courtesy of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies
    2019 PDC Hypothetical Asteroid Impact Scenario Orbit

    The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the watchdog organization tasked with warning NASA about extraterrestrial earth-threats, designated the asteroid 216258 (2006 WH1) as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA).

    Hurtling towards Earth at 26,843 miles per hour, it is among the largest to approach our planet this year and is scheduled to make a near miss, zooming by on 20 December.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
