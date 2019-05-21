'Prophecy Teacher' WARNS Tsunami Will Fatally Hit US, Ushering in APOCALYPSE

Perry Stone has revealed his overall unwillingness to address the end of the world issue, because, as he says, the response is not infrequently “verbally critical and negative”. However, he, “the watchman who sees the coming danger”, deems it wrong to hold back the truth from the public.

Perry Stone, a well-known “prophecy teacher” in the US, has urged Californians to brace for the worst possible scenario after he detailed several of his recent dreams featuring the Apocalypse and the hand of vengeance.

"I saw another detailed tsunami dream that was so vivid and detailed that it disturbed me greatly. On the West Coast, a major split occurred in the ocean causing the Pacific’s waves to rise high in all directions”, Stone wrote on his Facebook page. This is the second West Coast tsunami dream he has had, he added, alleging it might be suggestive.

Stone went on to specially address the emotions that his posts arouse, saying that he writes on social media with hesitation, as “the response is often so verbally critical and negative”, which reminds him of “the same reaction Jeremiah received when warning the Jews of the Babylonia invasion”. He noted that he feels it is best left unsaid.

“However, the Lord also said that if the watchman sees the coming danger and does not sound an alarm, He will hold the watchman accountable for his silence”, Stone explained the reasons behind his warning with, arguing there are still ways to be saved even in the face of the end of the world, detailing them at length:

“Prayer and preparation are two major resources and I also suggest hearing from the Lord on an individual level to determine His will and direction for each person”, he rounded off, however not specifying the date when the recommendations might serve their purpose, saying he “doesn’t see” it in his visions.

The last time a tsunami hit California was in March 1964, following a massive 9.2 magnitude quake off the coast of Alaska, with the natural disaster killing 11 people in total. However, Stone believes that the next one will lead to catastrophic destruction and will supposedly pave the way for the Second Coming.