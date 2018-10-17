Register
23:05 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Queqiao (鹊桥, “Magpie Bridge”), the relay satellite for the Chang'e-4 lunar mission, entered the planned halo orbit around the second Lagrangian (L2) point of the Earth-Moon system, about 65,000 km from the Moon, on 14 June 2018, at 03:06 UTC (11:06 Beijing time).

    US Defense Officials Fear Chinese Moon Probe Could Become Anti-Satellite Weapon

    © screenshot; China Central Television
    Tech
    Get short URL
    102

    A senior US Air Force intelligence engineer is worried China’s lunar probes and communications satellites could double as offensive weapons and be used to attack US space infrastructure.

    China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has accelerated its moon program in recent years, making a major leap in May when it put the Queqiao satellite into position on the far side of the moon. CNSA has indicated the satellite is a relay, to be used for coordinating communication with the side of the moon that never faces Earth, but Jeff Gossel, the senior intelligence engineer in the Space and Missile Analysis Group at the US Air Force's National Air and Space Intelligence Center, said last Friday that Queqiao's unique location — the moon-Earth system's Lagrangian-2 (L2) point — could also be a key part of a space war campaign against the US' precious geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) navigation and communication satellites.

    A man takes picture of the screen displaying the moon, appearing in a dim red colour, which is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    China’s Future Explorations to Focus on South Pole of Moon

    Quequiao sits at the Lagrangian-2 point, a location about 279,600 miles from the Earth, a spot just beyond the moon where a gravitational equilibrium can be maintained between the two bodies (all two-body systems have five such locations around them). That means Queqiao doesn't orbit the moon, it orbits a small location just behind it — pretty ideal for a communications satellite.

    This location will be essential for coordinating China's upcoming lunar missions, of which it has planned at least four, according to Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering at CNSA, Sputnik reported. The Chang'e-4 probe will be on its way to the far side of the moon before the end of the year, and will be followed by exploratory missions to both of the planetoid's poles and, eventually, manned missions. However, Queqiao only has an expected three-year lifespan, Xinhua reported in May.

    What Gossel is afraid of, though, is that Queqiao's position would also enable it to support a sneaky, gravity-hooking attack on US intelligence and communications satellites.

    "You could fly some sort of a weapon around the moon, and it comes back — it could literally come at [objects] in GEO… and we would never know because there is nothing watching in that direction," he said, Defense One reported. "Why do you need a relay satellite flying around L2? So you can communicate with something that's going to land on the other side of the moon — or so you can fly around the other side of the moon? And what would that mean for our assets at GEO?"

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, April 2, 2018
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia, China on Space Force Creation

    While Queqiao is a little over a quarter-million miles away, GEO satellites are only about 28,300 miles up. Gossel said that it's "very telling" that the Chinese would put a satellite there and talk about it "in open press."

    Of course, what Gossel failed to mention is that China placing Queqiao at Earth-Moon L2 isn't unprecedented — the US already has two satellites there: the ARTEMIS (Acceleration, Reconnection, Turbulence and Electrodynamics of the Moon's Interaction with the Sun) probes, which monitor the Earth's magnetosphere, a gigantic field surrounding the planet that emanates from its liquid iron core, protecting Earth from harmful solar rays.

    So why the fuss? Defense One gives a clue to the answer: defense contractors working for US President Donald Trump's newly minted sixth branch of the armed forces, the Space Force, have been pitching two ideas to the US government: the imminent danger posed by the Russian and Chinese space agencies to US space infrastructure and the need to develop a new generation of cheap, small, disposable navigation satellites to replace the big, expensive hulking GEO satellites.

    "China and Russia now have the capability to go after" intelligence and communications satellites in GEO, Michael Griffin, defense undersecretary for research and engineering, told reporters in August, Defense One reported. "Those assets are what we use for communication and reconnaissance and missile warning and position, timing and navigation, a whole bunch of features that we use for war fighting."

    Sir Richard Branson
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Bottari/Invision for Adobe
    Richard Branson Says Virgin Galactic Ship Will Reach Space 'Within Weeks'

    Also in August, Sputnik reported on the Pentagon's $117.5 million Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program called "Blackjack," which aims to produce a network of GPS satellites by 2022 that are easily replaceable, in case someone starts shooting them down or they simply get old and obsolete. The proposed satellites will form a web close to the Earth — only 620 miles up instead of the distant 28,300 miles — composed of at least 90 satellites, based on developments made in the private sector toward that end by space companies like SpaceX.

    Earlier that month, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the Pentagon that the Space Force was created primarily to address the "highly provocative demonstration of China's growing capability to militarize space," Sputnik reported. In particular, he pointed to a 2007 test that proved China's ability to shoot down objects in low Earth orbit (LEO, about 100 to 1,200 miles up) using ground-based missiles.

    The same day Pence spoke, August 9, the Pentagon submitted a report to the Congressional Defense Committees in which it noted that the US was in danger of losing its edge in space to rising powers, warning that "those potential adversaries are now actively developing ways to deny our use of space in a crisis."

    The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China July 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    China Mulls Creation of Joint Global Satellite System with Russia - Source

    "China and Russia, our strategic competitors, are explicitly pursuing space warfighting capabilities to neutralize US space capabilities during a time of conflict," the report stated.

    Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, told Radio Sputnik at the time, "What is really driving [the creation of the Space Force] is that the aerospace industry has long said that full-blown ‘Star Wars' would be the largest industrial project in the history of the planet Earth. And they recognize that they can make all kinds of money if they can really concretize a new service-level space force and sink huge money into it, and I think that's really what's driving it."

    In that light, Gossel's fears about Queqiao seem somewhat far-fetched and more in line with the concerns of defense contractors than with real dangers posed by the satellite. Brian Weeden, director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, told Defense One that "speculating about military applications for China's lunar program is akin to Soviet concerns about the Space Shuttle being a potential weapon. There is a grain of truth behind the Shuttle being a space weapon and the Chinese lunar program having possible military applications. Doesn't mean either is reality, though."

    Related:

    US Air Force Secretary Offers Critiques on Costly $13 Billion Space Force
    PhD on US Space Force: 'We Don't Need to Repeat Mistakes Made on Earth in Space'
    Twitter Trolls Trump's Space Force With Hilarious Logo Designs
    Professor Explains if Establishment of US Space Force Really Necessary
    Pentagon Pushes Space Force Programs Even Without Congress’ Approval, Funding
    Tags:
    astronomy, satellite, geosynchronous Earth orbit, Anti-Satellite capabilities, moon orbiter, Queqiao, Chang'e, Space Force, China National Space Administration (CNSA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse