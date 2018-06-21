Register
19:50 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A child who was sexually exploited in the Philippines by a cybersex ring wipes away a tear

    'Thousands' of Men in UK Are Live Streaming Child Abuse From Philippines

    © AP Photo /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The UK's National Crime Agency has called for a "fundamental recalibration" as they tackle unprecedented levels of online pedophilia. They said gangs had increasingly moved from drugs to people trafficking and they said 400 people a month were being arrested in the UK for viewing child abuse images, with live streaming of abuse a growing menace.

    Will Kerr, the NCA's Director Vulnerabilities, told a briefing on Thursday, June 21, there were 10 million "known images" of child abuse on the internet and he said service providers and online companies needed to do more to stop them being spread.

    Mr. Kerr said there was software out there which allowed internet service providers to pre-screen images before allowing them to be uploaded.

    He said this was one of the key issues which he had urged the government to address when he addressed the Home Affairs Select Committee back in March.

    Mr. Kerr said the internet was not the "Wild West" and many of the hosting platforms were not on the Darkweb but were in plain view.

    UK is Third Largest Consumer of Child Abuse Images

    Rob Jones, who leads the NCA's efforts on tackling child abuse, said the UK was the third biggest consumer of child abuse images in the world, behind the United States and Canada.

    He said it was as if they had "lifted a stone" and discovered how widespread the viewing of child abuse images was in Britain.

    Mr. Jones said 400 people a month were arrested for viewing child abuse images and 500 children a month in Britain were "safeguarded".

    "More and more people are viewing indecent images of children and they are mainly hosted by platforms in the United States so we are relying on the US authorities referring cases to us," said Mr. Jones.

    "There are more and more dangerous people on the Darkweb," he said, and gave the example of Matthew Falder, the Cambridge-educated computer genius who was jailed for 32 years in February for abusing up to 300 victims.

    Mr. Jones said it felt like they had reached a "tipping point" and they needed more action from the industry.

    He said one of the biggest growth areas was the live streaming of child abuse in impoverished countries, often in the Far East.

    Gangs use encrypted video conferencing platforms to allow pedophiles in the UK and other countries to incite the abuse of children in places like the Philippines.

    Some Parents in Philippines Coerced Into Abusing Children

    Mr. Jones said some parents had "hard choices to make" about how to feed their families and tragically many had succumbed to the lure of financial inducement by the gangs and agreed to allow their children to be abused.

    He said the gangs often allowed pedophiles to choose the age, gender and ethnicity of the children they wanted to see abused and even gave them the choice of what sort of clothing they wanted them to wear. 

    There is little research into what drives people to want to view child abuse images and Sputnik asked what excuses or motivation the pedophiles give when they are arrested and interviewed.

    "They are not stereotypical pedophiles. There is no such thing. The average age is now relatively low…30 percent of those arrested are under 18, some are self-generated images," Mr. Jones told Sputnik.

    "Some offenders say they happened across it when browsing adult pornography. The challenge to that does need some academic rigor. There is potential threat due to the severity of images people are seeing, that they are being desensitized but I can't prove that," he told Sputnik.

    Mr. Kerr said last year 36 percent of child abuse images were self-generated.

    Mr. Jones said some of those selling child abuse images online expected users to provide their own images in order to join the community.

    Mr. Kerr said the gangs had realized live streaming and people trafficking were often more profitable and less risky than smuggling drugs and he said they often went hand in hand with money laundering, which was now involving hundreds of billions of pounds.

    He said it felt as if law enforcement had "ten fingers stuck in the dyke", trying to stem the tide of money laundering.

    Dr Matthew Falder, who was jailed for 32 years for sex abuse on Monday, February 19
    © Photo : National Crime Agency
    Dr Matthew Falder, who was jailed for 32 years for sex abuse on Monday, February 19

    'Pop-up Brothels' in UK

    He also raised concerns about "pop-up brothels" which were cropping up all over the UK.

    "There has been a growing pattern in the last few years of young girls being trafficked from Eastern Europe and Nigeria to the UK. Within 24 or 48 hours they are subjected to significant and serious sexual violence in order to coerce them. They are then made to work in pop-up brothels in various parts of the UK. The gangs don't care about them. Three or four girls work in a pop-up brothel and are advertised on adult services websites. It's deeply concerning. They are suffering really traumatic levels of sexual exploitation and then they are moved on to other pop-up brothels," Mr. Kerr told the briefing.

    Related:

    UK Fentanyl Gang Sold Deadly Drugs on Darkweb to Customers All Over the World
    Darkweb Policing Needs Global Effort: UK's Combat 'Drop in the Ocean' - Analyst
    Indian Man Arrested for Live-Streaming Sex With Unsuspecting Wife on Porn Site
    WhatsApp Allows Pedophiles to Operate Outside the Law - UK Home Secretary
    Tags:
    darkweb, pedophile, children, abuse, internet, online, National Crime Agency (NCA), United States, United Kingdom, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse