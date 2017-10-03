Register
17:19 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Cyber crime

    Rising Threats: UK Bombarded With 'Significant' Cyberattacks Throughout 2017

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 3210

    The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) received a deluge of cybersecurity incident reports in its first year of operation, an annual review has suggested.

    Over 1,000 cybersecurity incidents were reported to GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in its first year of operation, amounting to more than two significant attacks every day, with over half representing a significant threat, the organization said in an annual review published October 3.

    A colossal 590 significant attacks were included in the 1,131 total. Over 30 required a response from the government, although none were classed as "category one" — involving disruption of government or targeting critical infrastructure such as energy.

    Significant attacks recorded over the year included incidents targeting the National Health Service (NHS), the House of Commons and the Scottish Parliament, as well as large and small businesses, amongst other organizations.

    In the case of the NHS, category two attack WannaCry crippled the organization, reducing it temporarily to an operation run via pen and paper, and threatening lives in the process. This devastating instance has prompted professionals to consider the possibility of an even worse attack.

    NCSC Chief Ciaran Martin said the 2017 Annual Review indicated progress in working with government, industry and citizens, but conceded much more needed to be done, as the cyber threat was "large, growing and diverse."

    "We are proud of what we have achieved in our first 12 months, but there is so much more to do in the years ahead to counter this threat to our values, prosperity and way of life," Martin stated.

    He added the NCSC's work to date included producing over 200,000 protective items for military communications, supporting the Cabinet Office in improving security for government organizations and the Home Office in developing a next-generation emergency services network.

    NCSC initiatives to help private sector organisations better protect themselves have seen the average lifetime for phishing sites hosted in the UK drop from 27 hours to under an hour, and the NCSC's information-sharing platform with industry, the Cyber Security Information Sharing Partnership (CSISP) grew 43 percent over the year, while 1,000 young people took advantage of the NCSC's CyberFirst courses.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) listens as Director of Engagement and Advice Alex Dewdney (R) explains how an electricity supply could be subjected to cyberattack, as she attends the opening of the National Cyber Security Centre in London on February 14, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) listens as Director of Engagement and Advice Alex Dewdney (R) explains how an electricity supply could be subjected to cyberattack, as she attends the opening of the National Cyber Security Centre in London on February 14, 2017.

    The NCSC report follows mere weeks after the agency's Technical Director Dr. Ian Levy predicted a massive category one attack would hit the UK before 2022, which would necessitate a major, global reaction.

    Major attacks, such as WannaCry, have greatly raised awareness among politicians, big business and the public about the threat of cyber strikes, although this vital development may have come too late.

    In August, a survey commissioned by the British government revealed a mere one in ten companies quoted on the FTSE 350 stock exchange index do not have a response plan for a cyberattack.

    In May 2018, a new Data Protection Bill is due to come into effect, introducing greater responsibilities for firms and charities in respect of protecting confidential data. 

    Related:

    WannaCry Some More? Cybercriminals Using NSA Hacking Tools to Attack Citizens
    WannaCry Attack Showed Need for Global Cyberthreats Analysis Center - Sberbank
    'Hacking Threat a Marketing Buzz': GCHQ Opens 'Shopfront' to Woo Business to UK
    UK Security Services Consider Terrorism, Hacking as Major Threats to Election
    Tags:
    WannaCry, cyber threats, cyberattack, cyber security, technology, UK Home Office, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok