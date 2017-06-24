UK Parliament Hit by Cyberattack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cyberattack took place on Friday night, several days after reports on hackers allegedly getting access to the passwords of the parliamentarians, according to the newspaper.

"The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts. We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper.

Some of the lawmakers posted on their Twitter accounts about problems with getting access to their emails.

The United Kingdom has recently suffered from another cyberattack on its official institutions. In mid-May 2017, the WannaCry virus blocked computers across the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction, targeting in particular UK National Health Service (NHS) computers.