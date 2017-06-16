UK Security Officials Believe N Korea Behind Cyberattack on Health Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, a hacking group known as Lazarus located in North Korea launched the attack spreading the malicious software called WannaCry.

As a result of the attack, some hospitals in the United Kingdom had to cancel or postpone operations and appointments.

In May 2017, the WannaCry virus blocked computers across the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction. The largest number of targets was in Russia, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert suggested that some foreign governments could be behind the attacks.

Commenting on the allegations that Pyongyang was linked to the attacks, North Korea's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kim In Ryong said in May that it was ridiculous to blame North Korea for launching the cyberattack.