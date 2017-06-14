Register
23:14 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Hacking Alert: US Warns Against North Korean ‘Hidden Cobra’ Cyber Attacks

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11810

    Washington has issued a hacking alert for websites associated with the media, aerospace industries, financial networks and key infrastructure, warning of cyber attacks from North Korean sources.

    A cyber alert issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned against a malicious attack known as "Hidden Cobra" from locations within the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).

    A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing, Saturday, May 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Experts Warn of Second Round of Cyberattacks Following Friday’s Massive Hack

    The Hidden Cobra malware is associated with two better-known purveyors of malicious online activity — Lazarus Group and Guardians of the Peace — which private sector experts have linked to cyber attacks including the 2014 Sony hack, according to Reuters.

    The FBI and the DHS detailed that internet protocol (IP) addresses previously associated with malware referred to as "DeltaCharlie," a software tool known to have been used by Pyongyang to run distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet attacks, were associated with Hidden Cobra, according to the alert cited by Korea Times.

    "If users or administrators detect the custom tools indicative of HIDDEN COBRA, these tools should be immediately flagged, reported to the DHS National Cybersecurity Communications and Integration Center (NCCIC) or the FBI Cyber Watch (CyWatch), and given highest priority for enhanced mitigation," the alert said, according to Korea Times.

    Cyber security experts have begun ringing alarm bells, noting a sharp uptick in malicious online activities from the DPRK.

    A cybersecurity analyst with the private company FireEye stated that his firm was on alert due to Pyongyang's increasingly aggressive cyberattacks, including attempted hacks on South Korean finance, energy and transportation networks that give the impression of advance reconnaissance presaging a major attack.

    The increased activity from the DPRK "suggests they are preparing for something fairly significant," the analyst said, cited by Japan Times.

    Also included in the rare US cyber alert are detailed explanations including indicators of compromise (IOCs), descriptions of the malware, key network signatures to be flagged, and "host-based" rules to assist cyber commandos in identifying, containing and destroying malicious network activities, according to Yonhap.

    Cyber experts announced last month that Lazarus was thought to be behind the WannaCry ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 Windows computers around the globe, describing the connection as "highly likely," according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Qatar's Al Jazeera Says All Systems, Websites, Social Media 'Under Cyberattack'
    FBI Urged to Probe Possible Cyberattack on Federal Communication Commission
    FBI Investigating Attempted Cyberattack Against Trump Organization
    Tags:
    cyberattack, warning, hacker attack, Lazarus, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Pentagon, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok