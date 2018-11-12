Register
20:13 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banknotes and coins of the United States

    Russia's De-Dollarisation Goes Full Throttle, US Can't Help But Notice It

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    3220

    Russia has been implementing a comprehensive plan to diminish the country's reliance on the dollar as a proactive measure amid the Trump administration's sanctions spree. Moscow is not alone in seeking to de-dollarize its economy. Market players from Europe to Asia are increasingly switching to national currencies.

    The de-dollarisation of the Russian economy is under way and the US cannot help but notice the process.

    On November 11, The Wall Street Journal highlighted that Russia "demotes the dollar's role at home" and increasingly executes trade deals in roubles and other currencies, preparing for tougher sanctions expected later this month. The media outlet pointed out that "tax incentives are being considered for exporters that shun the dollar." Additionally, earlier this year the Russian Central Bank stepped up its gold reserves and got rid of the larger part of US bonds, the report summarised.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    Plan For Russia's De-Dollarization to Be Implemented From Date of Adoption, It's Not Plan in Event of Sanctions - Official
    Meanwhile, over the last three years the share of foreign currency deposits has dwindled from 37 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent this September, according to the Central Bank. At the same time, the share of dollar-priced export revenues shrank from more than 80 per cent in 2013 to 68 per cent in the second quarter of 2018.

    The aforementioned measures and trends clearly indicate that Moscow is putting its words about the de-dollarisation of the country's economy into action.

    The four-part plan was outlined by Andrey Kostin, the president and chairman of VTB Bank's management board, in mid-September and endorsed by the Russian Ministry of Finance.

    Kostin's grand design envisaged accelerating the transition to export-import transactions in euros, yuan or rouble, transferring Russia's largest holdings from abroad to the country's jurisdiction and creating a Russian depository to place Eurobonds. In addition, he proposed licensing all participants of the stock market to ensure that they work according to the same rules.

    (L to R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on September 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Mark Schiefelbein / POOL
    Little-Talked About Reason Why Russia, India and China Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov hailed the initiative in early October, underlining that the US dollar had become an unreliable tool for payments in international trade due to Washington's assertive trade policies and sanctions spree. According to Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev, the de-dollarisation plan will be published by the end of the year.

    His comment came on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin's remark at Russian Energy Week 2018 that the Americans "are making a colossal strategic mistake, they are undermining confidence in the dollar as a universal, in fact, the only reserve currency today, undermining faith in it as this universal tool."

    Nations From Europe to Asia Switching to Non-Dollar Trade

    Russia is not the only market player concerned about the dependence on the greenback. Speaking to CNN on November 11, French President Emmanuel Macron pointed out that European corporations were too dependent on the US currency.

    "This is an issue of sovereignty for me. So that's why I want us to work very closely with our financial institutions, at the European levels and with all the partners, in order to build a capacity to be less dependent from the dollar," Macron said, adding that the EU has so far failed to make the euro as strong as the greenback.

    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow
    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Russian Minister Suggests Ditching Dollar Trade With China Won't Affect Ruble
    In late October, another American ally, Japan, signed a $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement with India, switching to national currencies in mutual trade.

    Besides, US sanctions imposed on Iran's oil, shipping and banking industries have prompted the EU to seek an alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) controlled by the US. The idea was enthusiastically discussed by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini.

    For its part, China has long been seeking ways to reduce reliance on the dollar in energy trade and ramp up the yuan's positions. To this end Beijing has long been accumulating gold and launched renminbi-priced crude futures in March 2018.

    It was reported that Russia and China may sign an agreement on settlements in national currencies by the end of 2018, while Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, signalled that it was ready to develop yuan-denominated loans for Russian companies.

    Moscow and New Delhi's decision to settle the $5 billion Russian-Indian S-400 deal in roubles, partly due to the US sanctions threat, has come as the icing on the cake.

    Dollar pyramid
    CC0
    US Sanctions 'Underlining Reason to Have De-Dollarization' - Scholar
    In addition to Russia, China, Iran and India, Venezuela, Turkey and Pakistan are stepping up non-dollar trade. While Turkey, Iran and Venezuela have seen a tremendous slump in their currencies' value, Islamabad has a good reason to switch to the yuan in bilateral trade with China, being a crucial part of the Beijing-led One Belt, One Road initiative.

    Russian economists feel confident about the prospects of de-dollarization: "The rouble is a stable currency as a whole," Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told the newspaper Izvestia, commenting on the Sino-Russian non-dollar trade plan. "Macroeconomic policies, including inflation targeting and budget rules that are implemented in our country, affect the rate more."

    Related:

    'Issue of Sovereignty': Macron Wants EU to Be Less Dependent on Dollar
    Midterms Over, Congress Split: What'll Happen to Dollar, Anti-Russian Sanctions?
    Russian Minister Suggests Ditching Dollar Trade With China Won't Affect Ruble
    Hitting Where It Hurts: Why Russia, India and China Are Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    Iran, South Korea Agree to Cross-Currency Trade, Ditching Dollar - Reports
    Tags:
    de-dollarization, dollar, yuan, ruble, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), VTB, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Heiko Maas, Federica Mogherini, Donald Trump, Anton Siluanov, India, Iran, China, Europe, Turkey, United States, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse