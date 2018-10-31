Russian-Indian Deal on S-400 Supplies Signed in Rubles - Deputy Prime Minister

"The contract is signed in rubles," the official said.
Moscow is intending to use national currencies in its defense cooperation deals instead of relying on US dollars.
READ MORE: India to Send Military Team to Ease US Concerns on S-400 Deal — Reports
The United States voiced its concern over the Indian plans to purchase the S-400 systems, pointing out that sanctions over the deal could not be ruled out.
The S-400 Triumf system is a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles).
