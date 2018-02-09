Putin Hopes West Gets Tired of Sanctions Path, Ties With Russia Become Normal

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the imposition of restrictions on Russia as a deadlock solution, which is likely to lead to losses for those who introduced them.

In his speech at the meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Putin expressed hope that the West would soon "get bored with sanctions policy" and the relations with Russia would normalize.

The president added that "the policy of artificially imposed restrictions in international business relations is a dead-end road that leads everyone, including the initiators of such a policy, to missed profits and direct losses."

Putin stressed that colleagues of Russian entrepreneurs from other countries "share this point of view."

The president also mentioned his recent meeting with representatives of the French business, adding that he discussed its results on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In January, the US published the so-called "Kremlin report," which comprised 114 Russian politicians, including the Russian presidential administration and members of the government, and 96 business people. The inclusion in the list does not mean being targeted by sanctions by default, but implies that restrictive measures can be introduced in the future. Commenting on the release of the report, President Putin called it an "unfriendly step" by the US administration, which harms Moscow-Washington relations. In the wake of the publication, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) warned that the US Treasury’s "Kremlin Report" can affect the interests of European investors and European companies doing business in Russia.

