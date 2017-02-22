'Kremlin Did Not Order Psychological Portrait of Trump' for Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has not asked for a so-called psychological profile of US President Donald Trump to be compiled contrary to media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"The Kremlin did not order a psychological portrait of Trump," Peskov told reporters.

NBC News cited a former Russian Foreign Ministry official, claimed to be a "senior Kremlin adviser," in alleging this week that Trump's psychological makeup is being drafted for Putin.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.