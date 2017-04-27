Register
27 April 2017
    Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, one carrying a Turkish flag, patrol in Dabiq, Syria (File)

    Puppet on Trump's String? 'Washington Will Determine Erdogan's Syria Policy'

    © AP Photo/ Qasioun News Agency
    Politics
    Commenting on Ankara's recent decision to conduct airstrikes against Kurdish forces in northern Syria and Iraq, and Turkey's overall Syria policy, Turkish political commentator and journalist Musa Ozuguru told Sputnik that the open hostility between President Erdogan and the Europeans is pushing him into Washington's arms.

    On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck positions belonging to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria and Iraq, killing about 70 Kurdish fighters, according to the Turkish military. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, and called on the international community to denounce what it described as an act of open aggression. 

    Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) inspect the damage at their headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Damascus Condemns Turkish Attack on Syrian Territory
    The Turkish military claimed that the attack was aimed at preventing Kurdish fighters from sending fighters and weapons into Turkey. Ankara considers the YPG and its political branch – the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), as terrorist organizations related to Turkey's own Kurdish Worker's Party (PKK), even though the groups have played a major role in the fight against Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) in northern Syria.

    Political observers speaking to Sputnik warned that the airstrikes may be the prelude to a new Turkish ground operation in northern Syria and Iraq. Others noted that Tuesday's attack was shocking, given that the Kurds are seen as a major US ally in the fight against the terrorists.

    U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017

    Musa Ozuguru, a veteran Turkish journalist and political commentator, told Sputnik Turkey that appearances notwithstanding, Ankara is trying to align itself to get the cues for its Syrian policy from the White House.

    "From the look of it, the actions of the Trump administration will determine President Erdogan's Syria policy in the coming period," Ozuguru said. "Turkey's leadership is presently experiencing big problems in relations with Europe, which is pushing it into strengthening cooperation with the United States."

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in Izmir, Turkey, April 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    'Ankara is Deepening the Rift Between Turkey and EU by Its Own Hands'
    Ankara, the analyst added, "is currently between a rock and a hard place – on the one hand, the US and the 'European bloc', and on the other, Russia and the bloc of Persian Gulf countries."

    Commenting on recent US efforts to establish some sort of agreement with Moscow in Syria, including possible zones of influence, Ozuguru emphasized the important role of the Syrian Kurds in this area.

    "At the moment, Turkey and the US face a problem connected to the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces. At the same time, the room for maneuver has been significantly narrowed for Ankara. Turkey's leaders will take this factor into account, since Washington has a large number of trump cards against Erdogan."

    For example, Ozuguru noted that whereas earlier, "the Turkish president said that Turkey is the main power in the region, without which other players cannot pursue their policy…after the constitutional referendum, this can no longer be discussed, it seems, because Erdogan has completely lost the support of the European section of the 'Western bloc'. Therefore, he is forced to push for maximum rapprochement with the United States."

    In this Sunday Jan. 11, 2015 photo, a Yazidi fighter protects the Sharaf al-Deen temple shrine, one of the holiest for the Yazidis, a religious minority whom the Islamic State group considers heretics ripe for slaughter, in Sinjar, northern Iraq
    © AP Photo/ Seivan Selim
    With Your Shield or On It: Iraq Says It Won't Allow Turkish Invasion
    Pointing to Erdogan's drive to create a multi-vector foreign policy, Ozuguru recalled that the Turkish leader is hoping to preserve cooperation with Russia on the Syrian issue, particularly so far as the ceasefire between Damascus and the 'moderate' rebels goes. 

    At the same time, however, it's looking as though a more important priority for Ankara is to build up its relationship with the Persian Gulf countries, and with the US in its position on Iran. This, the expert noted, is quickly bringing Ankara to a fork in the road, where it will have to choose its partners.

    "Anakra will have to choose between Iran and the countries of the Gulf, and ultimately, I think it will stay with the countries of the Gulf, who themselves are under the influence of the United States," the analyst said.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) presents Turkey's highest state medal to King Salman of Saudi Arabia (C) during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on April 12, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) presents Turkey's highest state medal to King Salman of Saudi Arabia (C) during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on April 12, 2016

    With this in mind, Ozuguru suggested that it must be admitted that Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the Syrian issue has always been limited in character, since Ankara's fundamental goal – removing Syrian President Bashar Assad from power, has never changed.

    "Turkey's big goal has always been connected with the Assad's removal, and it never abandoned this policy. Erdogan attempted to use any pretext he could which, in his opinion, would bring him closer to achieving this goal," the analyst said. 

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump, Erdogan Agree on Assad's Responsibility for Alleged Chemical Attack
    "It's from this position that we should consider Turkey's reaction to the reports of the chemical attack in Idlib, and the US attacks on the Syrian airbase," he added. Erdogan issued his categorical support for the US cruise missile strike, and even indicated that Turkey would be willing to assist the US in a campaign against Damascus.

    "In principle, Turkey did not hide its position from Russia, and Moscow understands this perfectly," Ozuguru noted. "Therefore, Erdogan's statements following the US attack on the Syrian base were not a surprise for Russian leaders." Nevertheless, according to the analyst, Ankara's actions will prompt Moscow to reconsider its position toward Erdogan, in spite of its desire not to lose Turkey as a partner, in spite of any disagreements.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's International Anti-mine Center leave Aleppo
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's International Anti-mine Center leave Aleppo

    "In any case, the situation on this issue should become clearer in the near future, after Erdogan's visits to Russia and the United States next month," the analyst concluded.

    Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Multimedia

