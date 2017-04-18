Trump, Erdogan Agree on Assad's Responsibility for Alleged Chemical Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation having agreed that Syrian President Bashar Assad must bear responsibility for the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his recent referendum victory and to discuss the United States’ action in response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons on April 4th. President Trump thanked President Erdogan for supporting this action by the United States, and the leaders agreed on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable," the statement issued on Monday said.

The presidents also discussed efforts aimed at combating the Islamic State (Daesh) group, outlawed in Russia, as well as other terrorist organizations.