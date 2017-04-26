Damascus Condemns Turkish Attack on Syrian Territory

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US Envoy in Contact With Iraqi Military, Syria Personnel After Turkish Raids

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck positions in northern Syria and Iraq of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD). About 70 Kurdish fighters were killed as a result of the airstrikes, Turkey's General Staff said.

"Syria decisively condemns the aggression by the regime of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on the Syrian territory … It calls on the international community and the United Nations to condemn this aggression and policies of the Turkish regime which supports terrorism," an official foreign ministry source said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

