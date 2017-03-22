Register
18:19 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former President Bill Clinton stands on stage with his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

    Untold Story of the Clintons Cashing In on HIV/AIDS Sufferers

    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    190161

    On March 23, the GMHC, an AIDS service organization, is due to honor former President Bill Clinton, the founder of the Clinton Foundation, for his 15-year effort to battle HIV/AIDS. Speaking to Sputnik, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel disclosed what really lay behind the charity's HIV/AIDS initiative. Do the Clintons deserve so much praise?

    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    #LockThemUp: What Went Wrong for Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS Initiative
    On Thursday, March 23, a New York City-based non-profit AIDS service organization, the GMHC (formerly Gay Men's Health Crisis), is due to honor Bill Clinton, the founder of the Clinton Foundation and the 42nd President of the United States for "battling the epidemic since 2002" and "saving the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide."

    However, according to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who exposed financial fraud at General Electric back in 2007, "there is no evidence that can be verified that the 'international' charity ever lawfully provided any help to victims of HIV/AIDS anywhere."

    In his earlier interview with Sputnik on the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS initiative, Ortel revealed that not only were the Foundation's efforts to fight the deadly virus never lawfully organized, but the charity could have also been involved in the distribution of adulterated antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.

    In light of this the question arises: what then was the Clintons' initiative all about?

    To answer the question one should take a look at a role the charity played in a United Nations-sponsored program that uses levies on airline tickets to help HIV/AIDS victims in developing countries.

    Back in 2015 Charles Ortel exposed the scheme which was potentially used by the Clinton Foundation to defraud air travelers.

    "Starting next January, whenever you buy an airline ticket at a travel agency or online, there'll be a new question to answer before you hand over your credit card: Would you be willing to donate $2 to help fight HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in Africa?" Time Magazine reported on September 18, 2009.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Flynn's RT Case: What About Hillary Clinton Taking Fees From Foreign Gov'ts?
    It was rather predictable that the answer would be positive, especially when one found out that the scheme, kicked off by the small UNITAID agency, was backed by "the travel industry and heavyweights of international aid such as the William J. Clinton Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

    However, besides the heavyweights, the program also involved Ranbaxy Laboratories LTD, a controversial Indian pharmaceutical company which later pleaded guilty in manufacturing inefficient and sometimes even toxic adulterated ARVs. 

    In his 2015 interview with Jerome R. Corsi of World Net Daily (WND) Ortel pointed out that it was shrouded in secrecy how much money exactly the charity received from UNITAID and spent on its HIV/AIDS efforts from 2006 through 2013. The Wall Street analyst assumed that the Clintons had cashed in on the multi-million dollar program.

    For example, he drew attention to the fact that the 2013 Clinton Foundation Annual Report brochure listed CHAI program expenditures as $127.8 million "while a detailed analysis of consolidated financial reports show CHAI's actual program expenditures were just $99.1 million, a discrepancy of $28.7 million."

    According to Ortel, "the Clintons have defrauded an unsuspecting international public of hundreds of millions of dollars for personal gain."

    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHEN JAFFE
    US President Bill Clinton (L) and presidential advisor Ira Magaziner (R) greet guests during an electronic commerce event 01 July at the White House in Washington, DC on July 1, 1997. Clinton hosted the event which promotes commerce on an international scale using the internet

    Speaking to Sputnik, Ortel recalled that "by September 2006, a multilateral aid organization called UNITAID was organized in Geneva Switzerland and funded mostly by governments (France, UK, Spain, Norway, South Korea and others) and the Gates Foundation.

    "The Financial Reports show that the Government of France was the main supporter of UNITAID and that the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative was a prime beneficiary of financial support from UNITAID, especially from 2006 through 2009, when this entity received about half of all support provided by UNITAID (around $300 million for CHAI)," the Wall Street analyst told Sputnik.

    However, there is yet another controversy in this story, he noted.

    "According to other records available in the public domain, CHAI was actually liquidated with effect from 31 December 2005 and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (where CHAI was headquartered) involuntarily revoked authority to operate effective 31 December 2007 so it is quite surprising that UNITAID channeled so much financial support between late 2006 and 2009 and even more surprising that neither UNITAID nor its donors sought to obtain refunds of sums donated to what seems to have been an illegally organized and operated ‘charity,'" Ortel highlighted.

    The exposure of the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud may affect many individual sponsors and foreign government officials who poured millions of dollars into a charity which was not properly organized and apparently grabbed millions of dollars for personal gain.

    What is worse, these sponsors and officials had never asked any questions regarding the actual spending of the funds by the Clintons' charity.

    "Fair-minded people across the world revere charities that actually help the afflicted; conversely, they normally revile supposed charities that flout laws," the analyst remarked.

    "Given the vast international spread and activities and international support for the Clinton Foundation, and the fact that there is no empowered international regulator of any charity, I think it is past time for taxpayers in nations like Australia, Norway, Canada, Ireland, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Korea and the United Kingdom (to pick just a few) to demand explanations concerning what the Clinton Foundation may have done with their substantial collective contributions ‘fighting HIV/AIDS' from July 2002 forward," Ortel told Sputnik.

    Speaking to Dady Chery, News Junkie Post Co-Editor in Chief and DadyChery.org editor, in January 2016, Ortel dubbed the Clintons a "Robin Hood in Reverse," explaining that the influential American clan benefitted from their well-known HIV/AIDS initiative and Haiti recovery efforts by redistributing the wealth intended for the poor to the rich.

    "It is almost universally unacceptable to prey on the weak of one's own species. There are laws and religious precepts against this in every human culture," Chery wrote, calling attention to the fact that the Clintons had no scruples preying on the suffering of Caribbean and African nations.

    So, for what exactly is the GMHC honor Bill Clinton?

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Emailgate: Untold Story of Clinton Foundation's Ties With Defense Contractors
    Clinton Lost Election Due to Poorly Run Campaign, Not Russian Interference
    Top Dems' Lobbyists Giving Money to Clinton Team Have Ties to Russia - Reports
    A Fresh Start? What's Behind Hillary Clinton's Intent to 'Come Out of the Woods'
    Tags:
    HIV/AIDs, HIV Virus, charity, AIDS, The Clinton Foundation, United Nations, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, India, United States, Africa, Haiti, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      I am sure they one day shall stand before Christ and explain what they did, with weak and ill peoples money. God makes evil people blind, so they cant see the truth, and they will regret badly that they sold their souls for earthly pleasures.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok