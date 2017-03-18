Register
21:47 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016.

    Flynn's RT Case: What About Hillary Clinton Taking Fees From Foreign Gov'ts?

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 16740

    Retired Lt.-Gen. Michael Flynn has come under attack by the US left-leaning mainstream media over receiving money for a speech at RT's 2015 conference. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel asked why Hillary Clinton's numerous paid speeches and alleged charity fraud are not getting the same amount of ink in US press.

    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    #LockThemUp: What Went Wrong for Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS Initiative
    Retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, who was the first national security advisor appointed by President Donald Trump, has once again come under fierce criticism from Democrats.

    This time they accused Flynn of receiving more than $45,386 from Russia's broadcaster RT for a speech delivered at a conference in Moscow back in December 2015.

    Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News presented a leaked paycheck that indicated that Flynn was contracted through Leading Authorities, America's bureau for keynote speakers, to deliver his speech at the RT conference.

    While there is nothing new about the fact that American politicians are used to deliver paid speeches, the leak has again sparked a firestorm of criticism in the US mainstream media against Flynn and President Trump.

    Congressional Democrats argues that Flynn violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution since he received payment from the government-funded Russian broadcaster.

    Michael Flynn, ex-director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (2012-2014) at the RT conference Information, messages, politics: the shape-shifting powers of today's world.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Michael Flynn, ex-director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (2012-2014) at the RT conference "Information, messages, politics: the shape-shifting powers of today's world."

    Flynn appears to "violate Pentagon rules that subject retired military officers to the 'emoluments clause' in the US Constitution, prohibiting them from accepting any 'consulting fees, gifts, travel expenses, honoraria or salary' from a foreign government," Isikoff elaborated.

    However, the US mainstream media obsession with the Flynn case raises questions.

    "I think that mainstream press, particularly in the United States, leans heavily leftward, heavily in favor of the Democratic party which is still really in shock over the elections in November," Charles Ortel, an investigative journalist and Wall Street analyst told Radio Sputnik.

    "[US media] applied double-standard to their reporting which is beyond stupid," he stressed.

    Ortel highlighted that Flynn is a Democrat who has done a great service to his country.

    His only mistake, according to the analyst, is in not disclosing fully the nature of his business arrangements to the Trump campaign.

    While pointing the finger of blame at Flynn for delivering paid speeches in Russia, the US mainstream media remain silent about huge sums of money the Clinton family — former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary State and twice Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — received from foreign governments.

    "Let's think a little bit here about how much money the Clinton family… from governments around the world in speaking fees," he stressed.

    At first glance it seems that Flynn's $45,000 for one appearance is huge.

    "But what about Hillary Clinton's making $225,000 a speech, speech after speech after speech — $20 million over the course of eighteen months just after she was Secretary of State and just before she ran for president. Why isn't that the subject of intense focus? And the money Bill Clinton took and the money that Chelsea Clinton, in smaller amount, is now taking — why isn't that getting the same amount of ink?" he asked rhetorically.

    President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, walk together on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to greet Harley Davidson Harley Davidson executives and union representatives
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    House of Cards: Is Assange Right About Hillary Clinton's Plot Against Trump?
    The answer is that the mainstream media has become part of the problem, instead of being part of the solution, the Wall Street analyst believes.

    "The media stars… are not doing the work, they are not going and looking at the hard facts… The mainstream media has let itself down. It is very much part of this celebrity culture and they've lost their inquiring minds," Ortel noted.   

    While Democrats are fretting and fuming over Flynn's allegedly violating the Emoluments Clause, the truth of the matter is that they continue to target the Trump administration through their recent media campaign.

    According to Ortel, Democrats "are going to throw everything they can" at the Trump administration to upset the President's efforts to "drain the swamp."

    But how likely is it that Hillary Clinton will be prosecuted under the same clause?

    Ortel says that when it comes to Hillary Clinton it would take a lot of effort to prove the "pay-for-play" allegations and the emoluments clause violation.

    "What is easier to prove is [the Clintons'] charity fraud," he pointed out, highlighting that charity fraud is a special area in US law.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #LockHerUp: Hillary Clinton Gradually Losing Veneer of Being 'Too Big to Jail'
    "The penalties under the US state and federal law for charity fraud, particularly involving disaster relief, are incredibly stiff," he explained.

    Ortel, who exposed General Electric's fraud before its stock crashed in 2008, is investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged frauds committed in the US and across the world.

    "There have been reports in our press that there have been multiple investigations underway [into the Clintons' charity alleged fraud] led by FBI officers, that there is an IRS investigation… and there are rumors of investigations in Canada, in Australia," he said.

    "There should be an investigation in France; France is the biggest donor, believe it or not, to the Clinton Foundation," he said, adding that Norway, Ireland and many other donors have long funded the charity.

    If the fraud is proven, all of them would be very much upset, Ortel noted, because they will face major penalties for having given money to the charity that wasn't properly organized and operated. 

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US
    RT to Investigate Situation Over Leaked Papers, Paycheck to Flynn
    Pence: Flynn's Ties to Turkey 'Affirm' Trump's Call for His Resignation
    Flynn's Firm Carried Out Research on Gulen for Gov't-Linked Turkish Client
    US Watchdog Sues CIA, Justice Dept, Treasury Dept Over Flynn-Russia Ties Probe
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, fraud, charity, 2016 US Presidential election, The Clinton Foundation, U.S. Department of State, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton, Australia, Canada, United States, Russia, Ireland, Norway, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok