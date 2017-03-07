Russia Condemns UNSC Resolution Violation by N Korea - Envoy to UNOG

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Borodavkin said Moscow still saw political and diplomatic efforts as the way to settle the situation.

North Korea has made headlines with its latest ballistic missile test by launching four ballistic missiles deployed to the Tongchang-ri region into the Sea of Japan on Monday. The missiles are said to have covered a distance of approximately 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three landing as close as 300 kilometers (190 miles) from Japan's coast.

The test took place days after the United States and South Korea kick-started massive military drills, known as Foal Eagle 2017. The war games were launched on March 1 and are expected to wrap up on April 30. Approximately 3,600 US troops were sent to South Korea, in addition to the 28,000 US service personnel already stationed in the country, to take part in the exercise.