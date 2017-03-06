North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Into East Sea - Reports

A projectile was shot from a site located near the country's Dongchang-ri long-range missile launch center at around 7:36 AM and fell into the East Sea after flying over the country, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

“We are conducting an analysis on the projectile to determine its type and flight range. It will take a while before we come up with a final analysis," the JCS stated.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stated that the DPRK has launched four projectiles in direction of the Sea of Japan, stressing that three of them landed in Tokyo's exclusive economic zone.

​The launches occurred amid the joint drills between South Korean and American militaries, indicating an "apparent" protest from Pyongyang, Yonhap noted.

Ongoing military training exercises between the US and South Korea have reportedly been called a provocation by Pyongyang, and are scheduled to continue through April.

The DPRK's major

North Korea's nuclear program has been a source for concern for its closest neighbor, South Korea, as well as for the international community. On February 12, Pyongyang launched a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan and declared the test successful. This and a number of previous launches were considered to be in violation of the UNSC resolutions by the United Nations.

On February 27, the US informed South Korea and Japan that North Korea may be reinstated to a list of state sponsors of terrorism, after being removed in 2008. The decision was said to be connected to the recent killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam. On Saturday, Pyongyang vowed the US will "pay dearly" for the decision.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW