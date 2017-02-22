Register
22:43 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.

    At Long Last US Congressmen Turn Spotlight on Soros' Controversial Activities

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Politics
    Get short URL
    31514210

    George Soros' alleged interference in Eastern European affairs has recently become the focus of a number of US congressmen. Members of both the House and Senate are probing the US billionaire's activities in the small Balkan country of Macedonia.

    Storm clouds are gathering on George Soros' horizon: US lawmakers have recently turned the spotlight on the left-wing billionaire activist's alleged interference in European politics.

    Speaking to RT on January 30 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto accused Soros of dangerous and anti-democratic meddling into the country's domestic affairs through funding numerous Hungary-based non-governmental organizations.

    "[George Soros] spoke about this very openly… he would like this government to fail, he would like to kind of fire this government because he doesn't like our approach, doesn't like our policies… We find it very anti-democratic, if someone from abroad would like to influence Hungarian voters," Szijjarto stressed.

    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Soros' Poisonous Ideology Exposed: A Post-Modern, Post-Family, Post-Border New World Order
    For his part, former Macedonian Prime Minister and leader of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization — Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) Nikola Gruevski has blamed the ongoing political crisis in the country on the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations' controversial activities.

    The political crisis in Macedonia began in 2015 after the opposition accused the ruling conservative party of intercepting the phone conversations of some 20,000 people. As a result, Gruevski resigned and parliament was dissolved.

    The Macedonians elected a new parliament in snap elections in December 2016, after several cancellations. The VMRO-DPMNE party and the opposition party SDSM won 51 and 49 seats, respectively. However, tensions continue to simmer in the country.

    Mass protests in Macedonia
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Mass protests in Macedonia

    In his January interview with the Macedonian media outlet Republika.mk Gruevski stressed that "if it were not George Soros behind it with all the millions he pours in Macedonia, the entire network of NGOs, media, politicians, inside and out… it would not be that difficult, and the economy would be stronger, we would have had more new jobs."

    Perhaps, Gruevski's concerns would have not reached US lawmakers' ears if the VMRO-DPMNE were not regarded as "a strongly pro-American" party.

    Georges Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, speaks during the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Time to 'Drain the Swamp': Will Soros Find Himself Behind Bars?
    In his February op-ed for the Daily Signal Mike Gonzalez, former Bush administration official and senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, assumed that the Soros-led Open Society Foundations together with the US Ambassador to Macedonia were allegedly "trying to shut out the strongly pro-American, pro-capitalist VMRO-DPMNE coalition, which actually won the most votes in the Dec. 11 elections."

    Gonzalez pointed out that the controversy had prompted members of both the House and Senate to send their letters to US Ambassador in Macedonia Jess Baily, Barack Obama's appointee, on January 17.

    According to the scholar, the questions from Reps. Chris Smith, R-N.J, Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., Randy Hultgren, R-Ill., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, from the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee were "very similar."

    "This is a critical time in Macedonia as their elected officials negotiate a new government in the aftermath of the parliamentary elections finally concluded this past December. Unfortunately, I have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the US Mission to Macedonia has actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring groups of one political persuasion over another," Senator Mike Lee wrote in his letter to Ambassador Baily.

    Senator Lee asked Baily whether the US Mission to Macedonia selected the Open Society Foundations as the major implementer in USAID projects in Macedonia.

    Adam Show of Fox News reported, citing the State Department's reply to Lee that the Mission has worked "to advance US interests." He noted that from 2002 to the present USAID had provided three grants to Soros' Foundation Open Society — Macedonia (FOSM).

    Referring to USAID's official website the journalist pointed out that between 2012 and 2016, FOSM had received $5 million from USAID for "The Civil Society Project," which "aims to empower Macedonian citizens to hold government accountable."

    The US Embassy in Macedonia tweeted on February 14 that it responded to Senator's Lee letter.

    However, it seems that Baily's response has not satisfied the US lawmakers.

    On Sunday Macedonian English-language media outlet Independent.mk reported that US Congressman and Arizona Republican Trent Franks has joined the Congress and Senate in criticizing Soros and Baily for undermining the US policy in the region.

    "The challenge that we have seen is some questionable funding that the US Mission has made to organizations associated with George Soros which are really antithesis of many things America believes. And we've tried to get support from the State Department and USAID to try to get to the bottom of why this funding is occurring in ways that are antithetical to the best interests of Macedonia and that undermine the US policy in the world," Franks said in an interview with the Macedonian National Television (MRTV).

    George Soros
    © Flickr/ Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung
    US' Bill on Info War Against Russia Has Soros' Fingerprints All Over It
    Franks underscored that although the Obama administration "was very comfortable with this funding," the White House's new occupants are likely to reconsider their predecessors' policies.

    It is not the first time George Soros has meddled in US foreign affairs, Show noted citing one of the John Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks. In this email dated January 24, 2011 Soros urged then Secretary Hillary Clinton to take action in Albania over opposition demonstrations in Tirana.

    "Bring the full weight of the international community to bear on Prime Minister Berisha and opposition leader Edi Rama to forestall further public demonstrations and to tone down public pronouncements… My foundation in Tirana is monitoring the situation closely and can provide independent analysis of the crisis," Soros wrote to Clinton.

    It appears that not only US congressmen but also ordinary US civilians have become fed up with George Soros' controversial activities.

    Over 16,000 people have recently signed a petition asking US President Donald Trump to deprive George Soros of citizenship and expel him from the US, accusing him of spreading post-modern values and carrying out social engineering experiments both in the US and abroad.

    Related:

    Over 9,000 People Sign Petition Urging Trump to Expel Soros From US
    Ex-Macedonian PM Gruevski Accuses Soros of Formenting Country's Political Crisis
    Soros Teams Up With Attorneys Challenging Trump Immigration Order
    Billionaire Financier Soros Continues to Fund Anti-Trump Protests
    US Fact-Checking Institute Sponsored by Soros on War Path Against 'Fake News'
    Trump Foiled Soros' Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager
    Is There Anything He Doesn't Fund? Soros Closely Connected to DC Women's March
    Tags:
    color revolutions, inquiry, unrest, protests, Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE), Open Society Foundation, WikiLeaks, Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), US Congress, Open Society Foundations, The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Jess Baily, John Podesta, Nikola Gruevski, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, George Soros, Barack Obama, Hungary, Europe, United States, Eastern Europe, Macedonia, Albania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok