22:11 GMT +320 February 2017
    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.

    Soros' Ideology Exposed: A Post-Modern, Post-Family, Post-Border New World Order

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Politics
    162290361

    Over 16,000 people have signed a petition asking President Trump to deprive George Soros of citizenship and expel him from the US. Igor Pshenichnikov, an advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, an influential Moscow-based think tank, explains what's at stake in the ideological and metaphysical battle shaping up.

    Thousands have signed a petition at verified petition site Change.org asking Donald Trump to ban the US-Hungarian billionaire and his Open Society Foundations from operating on US territory, accusing him, his family, and his businesses of working to manipulate US politicians and spread post-modern, anti-conservative values in the country and throughout the world.

    "We ask for a warrant to be issued for [Soros's] willful actions to destabilize and bankrupt our economy by pushing his anti-America open borders globalist New World Order society agenda with the intent of destroying our country," the petition, authored by Ohio-based activist and songwriter Vanessa Feltner, reads.

    Georges Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, speaks during the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Time to 'Drain the Swamp': Will Soros Find Himself Behind Bars?
    The billionaire, according to the petition, is trying to destroy the US by "buying our governments, manipulating our currency, buying politicians and negatively buying influence over our Western values." Listing the issues of particular concern to conservatives, the petition protests that "Soros has provided funding for abortion rights, atheism, drug legalization, sex education, euthanasia, feminism, gun control, globalization, mass immigration and other radical experiments in social engineering." 

    "We want America to remain sovereign, a Republic nation," the petition stresses. "We want to remain a Christian nation. This man and his son will continue to attempt to destroy our Western values and we agree he must be removed or arrested immediately to guard the safety of our values and our country." 

    Taking a look at what is known about Soros' global efforts, and offering a distinctly Russian perspective on the billionaire's initiatives, RIA Novosti contributor and Russian Institute for Strategic Studies expert Igor Pshenichnikov pointed out that virtually everything laid out in the Change.org petition applies not only to the United States, but far beyond its borders as well.

    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    "Soros," the analyst recalled, first "outlined his view of the world in his book 'The Age of Fallibility'. His main aim is to create a world without borders, where everyone is equal and free, where the interests of all minorities, especially sexual ones, are not only secured through legislation, but prevail over the interests of the majority."

    The billionaire, Pshenichnikov added, is the proponent of a gender ideology "borne in the depths of the feminist movement, and which today has become a socio-political foundation of Western society. This ideology implies 'freedom from gender identity': however one imagines him or herself in the gender sense is how they should present themselves to the world. In the West today, this is de facto the 'dominant religion', and Soros is a fanatical follower of this religion."

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #LockHerUp: Hillary Clinton Gradually Losing Veneer of Being 'Too Big to Jail'
    Last year, hacktivist-run website DC Leaks published dozens of secret documents related to Open Society Foundations operations, demonstrating, among other things, how Soros' fingerprints were all over efforts to affect Western societies in ways disturbing to conservatives and others opposed to a post-family world. This, Pshenichnikov noted, includes the depatholization of sexual and gender identities, along with strategies to decriminalize prostitution and legally recognize transsexualism as a psychiatric norm.

    "Soros has also actively intervened in the work of the World Health Organization," the journalist noted, "and has tried to change existing international classifications of sexual disorders so that the postulates of 'gender ideology' could be scientifically justified." The strategies include support for advocacy groups working to change the WHO's International Classification of Diseases to remove transsexualism as a psychiatric diagnosis.

    The WHO's European bureau, where Soros' supported 'advocacy groups' are also in place, have also been highly active in supporting the billionaire's agenda, specifically with the 'Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe'.

    General view of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    General view of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 1, 2016

    This document, Pshenichnikov noted, includes instructions "on how European children are to be reformatted from a young age, their traditional innate matrix destroyed. Here's just one excerpt from these standards: 'Sex education is firmly based on gender equality, self-determination [of sexual identity] and the acceptance of diversity.'"

    Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana
    Boomerang Effect: US's Color Revolution Formula Comes Home to Roost
    Furthermore, the commentator added, DC Leaks has confirmed in its 2016-2019 strategy for 'women's rights' an aggressive campaign to promote abortion, aiming not only to remove anti-abortion restrictions, but to stimulate their growth in countries where restrictions do not exist. "The implementation of this strategy involves a national representative presence by Amnesty International, various associations and family planning centers, and organizations defending women's right to abortion. In the first stage, Soros' plan calls for an attack against Catholic countries, especially Ireland and Poland, which have strong anti-abortion legislation in place."

    Billions for Regime Change Worldwide

    The financing of NGOs meant to destabilize countries which don't meet Soros' value system is no secret to anyone, Pshenichnikov noted. "On its own website, Soros' fund does not hide that it has spent $1.6 billion on the goal of 'democratic development' in the countries of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union over the past 33 years."

    "Furthermore, $2.9 billion has been spent on 'human rights', including 'often marginalized groups such as drug users, sex workers, and LGBTQ communities.'" $2.1 billion more has been spent on 'education projects' from pre-K to higher education, including the aforementioned sex education projects.

    In 2017, Soros' fund plans to spend a total $940.7 million dollars, "from which initiatives in the US will get $98.7 million, those in Europe $65 million, and those in Eurasia (meaning Russia) $42.8 million."

    Three years ago, Pshenichnikov wrote, Soros' tens of millions of dollars' worth of investment into 'pro-democracy' NGOs in Ukraine paid off, and the country was subjected to the unrest leading up to the Euromaidan coup d'état, a cataclysm from which the country continues to reel from today. Other Eastern European countries, from Bulgaria to Hungary, have also been affected.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (second left) and George Soros (right), founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, during a meeting in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Lazarenko
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (second left) and George Soros (right), founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, during a meeting in Kiev

    Nationally oriented leaders in Eastern Europe have made clear where they stand on Soros and his foundations. Last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had the following to say of the billionaire's activities: "There are some who envisage a world without borders: this is exactly the concept which George Soros and his civil society organizations seek to popularize. This notion is at best well-intentioned and naïve, and at worst is based on a calculated assessment of processes leading to the end of traditional civilizations, ways of life, cultures and nations."

    Now, Pshenichnikov noted, following Trump's election, mass demonstrations of the kind long seen in developing countries around the world have begun popping up in the US as well, including via Pussyhat Project, which US alternative media have warned sounds quite similar to Soros-linked projects, complete with its own color and brand identity. 

    Ultimately, the journalist stressed that as far as the US is concerned, Trump is now the main figure "expressing the will of traditional America. For this reason, he appears to be the main headache for Soros." Who will emerge victorious in the ideological, political and metaphysical battle between conservative nationalism and liberal globalism? Only time will tell.

    Tags:
    metaphysics, liberal values, conservative values, ideology, analysis, Open Society Foundations, Donald Trump, George Soros, United States, Russia, Eastern Europe
      arpito
      don't the readers recognize the Jewish agenda in Soros? It has always been liberalism, destruction of christian and family values for other nations, but not for their own of course.
      avatar
      asimpleguest
      soros is the devil itself
      he keeps himself ''young'' through young blood transfusions
      drblack
      George Soros is one of many sick Sociopsychopaths that have only one agenda on earth, and that is:
      My Way or all the Highway. Sociopsychopaths never give up.
      sukhoi47
      George Soros is a zionist jew and one of the biggest players to implement the agenda described in the 'protocols of elders of zion' to create a worldwide dictatorship system run by jews.
      avatar
      BobbyMyseh
      Wow, so 16,000 people signed an online petition.......16,000 out of a country of over 300 million. That sounds reason enough to make change. It doesn't matter what the majority wants, just as long as the minority extremists get their way.

      "Freedom" is increasingly being defined as freedom of the few, at the expense of the many. "Freedom" in America is increasingly being defined as the freedom to do as you are told, by the ultra-wealthy shadow elite, and the praetorian band, the politicians protecting them.
      "Freedom" is not for everyone, only those that can afford it, the ultra-wealthy.

      What of the 2,000-plus other billionaires seeking to control the lives of every single person on the planet? What, is Soros the only attendee of the World Economic Forum, the event seeking to do much of the same as Soros. Guess how many of those other 2,000-plus billionaires are "globalists". Just about all of them.

      Just like in American political races, where the candidate with a mere 25.7% of the total registered votes, gets to dictate his will upon every single person in the nation.

      Authoritarianism is alive and well in America, and across the globe.

      So America is a "Christian" nation? Try reading the book "Nature's God: The Heretical Origins of the American Republic". Most of America's Founders came from diverse theological backgrounds. Read the Jefferson Bible, Thomas Jefferson's critique of Christianity. Read Thomas Paine's "The Age of Reason". Read anything from most of America's Founders, or the Philosophers that enlightened them. If you want the truth, read anything other than
      newspapers, or watching TV, or listening to politicians.

      America is not a "christian" nation.

      Want to revert back to "traditional" American values? The Puritans outlawed gambling (lotteries), they outlawed most sports (bye bye NFL), they outlawed many forms of recreation. Many Puritan communities allowed grown men to marry girls as young as 10.

      Is that the kind of America you want?
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      He's 83, married to a 42 y/o. He is being kept alive by organ donors, not blood transfusions. David Rockefeller is 99 and has had SIX heart transplants since 1971. DR has not been married for the last 40 years. They are both evil and think they will live forever. They both think they can buy more time, and they are. But the end will come and when it does, it will come right soon. Keep yourself steady. After all, if God has no delight in the death of the wicked, why should we?
      Guru
      It can't work in US. Although, he is planetary criminal he will be decorated with top US medals. In order to be prosecuted he should be Russian, Serbian, Chinese, North Korean, Iran's or Syrian citizen. The evidence must come from CNN, BBC, WaPo, NYT, Fox, etc.... That's how the justice works now days.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Well that globlization is just the kalergi plan for europe and and north america (well for europe it's destruction of sovereign nations via those eu traitors and bringing extra european migrants to create a clash of civilisation).. soros has the money so it's easier.
      avatar
      jj42
      Why is Soros still breathing, anyway he won't live for ever times running out.
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      The picture of Poroshenko sitting across from Soros...it proves that some people can, and will, make a deal with the devil.
