Register
20:55 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Billionaire financier George Soros

    Soros-Funded NGOs Exemplify Undemocratic External Influence - Hungarian FM

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Europe
    Get short URL
    114222

    George Soros-sponsored NGOs in Hungary are an example of dangerous, anti-democratic external force aimed at influencing local voters, the country's foreign minister said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Hungarian non-governmental organizations, funded by US billionaire investor George Soros, who has clearly stated his dislike for the current government of the country, are an example of dangerous and anti-democratic external influence on the voters, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said Monday in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

    "[George Soros] spoke about this very openly… he would like this government to fail, he would like to kind of fire this government because he doesn't like our approach, doesn't like our policies… We find it very anti-democratic, if someone from abroad would like to influence Hungarian voters," the minister said to the broadcaster.

    Szijjarto also noted that NGOs were often secretly affiliated with governments, citing Soros's close relationship with US Democratic Party and the Clinton family as an example.

    "He clearly had a strong influence on US foreign policy, he clearly had a strong influence on the policy of Clinton family," the minister said.

    Szijjarto added that Hungary, similarly to the United States, did not like the idea of a foreign state influencing its internal affairs.

    "This is what we have heard from the US in the last months, the external influence is so dangerous… If factors, people… businessmen of another country would like to influence political procedures in other country, from that we have to protect ourselves," the minister said.

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Soros Hacked: US Billionaire Manipulated Europeans Into Accepting Maidan
    The minister also stressed that NGOs could not be perceived as the representatives of the people as they were not elected and that they were normally held to a lower standard on transparency than traditional politicians.

    Earlier in January, Vice Chairman of the ruling Hungarian Fidesz party Szilard Nemeth said that all Soros-funded NGOs should be "swept out" of the country, because the organizations are "pushing global big capital and a related political correctness into Hungary," according to media reports.

    The Open Society Foundations, that finances NGOs all over the world, and other foundations, related to Hungary-born Soros have often been accused of intervening into the internal affairs of the states.

    Related:

    Evolving World Order; Stop Operation Soros; Netanyahu's Iranian PR Stunt
    Is There Anything He Doesn't Fund? Soros Closely Connected to DC Women's March
    George Soros Claims UK Prime Minister 'Will Not Last' During Brexit
    George Soros Seeking Ways to Resist Trump's New Global Order
    Tags:
    NGO, Peter Szijjarto, George Soros, Hungary, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok