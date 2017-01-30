Soros-Funded NGOs Exemplify Undemocratic External Influence - Hungarian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Hungarian non-governmental organizations, funded by US billionaire investor George Soros, who has clearly stated his dislike for the current government of the country, are an example of dangerous and anti-democratic external influence on the voters, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said Monday in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"[George Soros] spoke about this very openly… he would like this government to fail, he would like to kind of fire this government because he doesn't like our approach, doesn't like our policies… We find it very anti-democratic, if someone from abroad would like to influence Hungarian voters," the minister said to the broadcaster.

Szijjarto also noted that NGOs were often secretly affiliated with governments, citing Soros's close relationship with US Democratic Party and the Clinton family as an example.

"He clearly had a strong influence on US foreign policy, he clearly had a strong influence on the policy of Clinton family," the minister said.

Szijjarto added that Hungary, similarly to the United States, did not like the idea of a foreign state influencing its internal affairs.

"This is what we have heard from the US in the last months, the external influence is so dangerous… If factors, people… businessmen of another country would like to influence political procedures in other country, from that we have to protect ourselves," the minister said.

© AFP 2016/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI Soros Hacked: US Billionaire Manipulated Europeans Into Accepting Maidan

The minister also stressed that NGOs could not be perceived as the representatives of the people as they were not elected and that they were normally held to a lower standard on transparency than traditional politicians.

Earlier in January, Vice Chairman of the ruling Hungarian Fidesz party Szilard Nemeth said that all Soros-funded NGOs should be "swept out" of the country, because the organizations are "pushing global big capital and a related political correctness into Hungary," according to media reports.

The Open Society Foundations, that finances NGOs all over the world, and other foundations, related to Hungary-born Soros have often been accused of intervening into the internal affairs of the states.