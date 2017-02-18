Trump's 'Mixed Signals' on Crimea Have EU Stumped and Intrigued

"President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a daily news briefing Tuesday.
At the same time, Spicer underscored that the US President wants to be able to get along with Russia, "unlike previous administrations, so that we can solve many problems together facing the world, such as the threat of ISIS [Daesh] and terrorism."
The next day Trump reiterated that Crimea was "taken" by Russia.
Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 февраля 2017 г.
"Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?" the US President tweeted.
However, during the election campaign Trump signaled that he was "going to take a look at" the option of recognizing Crimea as part of Russia.
"The people of Crimea, from what I've heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were [Ukraine]. And you have to look at that," Trump told ABC News in July 2016.
The President's "mixed signals" have prompted some analysts to assume that Trump's recent statement was an attempt to appease the US establishment following the resignation of his former national security adviser General Michael Flynn.
"Trump's statement on Crimea was an attempt to appease the anti-Russian US establishment," Vladimir Batyuk, a senior expert with the US and Canada Institute in Moscow, told Radio Sputnik Thursday.
Answering La Stampa's question whether "Russia's presence in Crimea is acceptable," Guterres did reply directly to the question but referred to the principle of territorial integrity of UN member states.
"I think it is clear that there are some essential principles, and one of them is territorial integrity of UN member countries. It is still valid, and my hope is that the international community can ensure these principles," the UN Secretary-General said.
Commenting on Guterres' remark Martynov called attention to the fact that the statement was rather ambiguous.
The crux of the matter, according to Martynov, is that Europe is used to coordinating its stance with that of Washington. However, the Trump administration's foreign policy has yet to take shape and its major imperatives remain unclear for Europeans.
"For decades European and Western policies in general have been under US diktat. It has a consequence. They have simply lost the ability for independent analysis and assessment of events," Martynov believes.
For example, major European states eagerly recognized the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in 2008 thus violating Serbia's territorial integrity.
Speaking to Sputnik back in November 2015, Serbian politician and geopolitical analyst Dragana Trifkovic highlighted that after the collapse of the USSR Washington and its NATO allies have redrawn the European borders "according to their needs."
"Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, the United States has been redrawing the borders in Europe according to their needs, starting from the Balkans. Serbia was bombed just because it did not voluntarily consent to the American occupation," Trifkovic said.
Meanwhile, Russia's Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security Olga Kovitidi argues that the Texas annexation of 1845 could be considered as a legal precedent.
Back in 1836 the Republic of Texas declared independence from the Republic of Mexico. At that time vast majority of Texas' population sought to join the United States. In March 1845, then-US President John Tyler signed the annexation bill and Texas ratified it with popular approval.
Kovitidi emphasized that just like Texas, Crimea had a Constitutional right to declare independence and drew attention to the fact that by the time of the referendum that took place in March 2014 the Republic of Crimea had its own Constitution, a flag, a coat of arms and a hymn.
"The history of the incorporation of the Republic of Texas in the United States indicates that there is an international precedent which gives the legal basis for the international community to reconsider its position toward Crimea's reunification with the Russian Federation," Kovitidi underscored, adding that in this light the anti-Russian sanctions could be regarded as illegal.
The Russian Senator suggested that this historical precedent could have been behind Trump's promise to "take a look" at the option of recognizing Crimea as a part of Russia.
"We will see whether or not Trump is man of his word in actual steps of the new White House's occupant," Kovitidi said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete ["Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, the United States has been redrawing the borders in Europe according to their needs, starting from the Balkans. Serbia was bombed just because it did not voluntarily consent to the American occupation," Trifkovic said.]
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Antonio Gueterres - what about Syria's territorial integrity. Or your integrity for that matter? How can you as Secretary General of the UN can hold such as obvious double standard? Do you think that people are fools and you can just keep doling out high handed dictum-s without being held accountable for the past actions of your administration. Starting with Israel, Iraq, Lebanon etc the UN has been complicit in the crimes committed by the US and its allies. Now you come and talk about maintaining the territorial integrity of the Ukraine while you presided over the dismantling of the territorial integrity of so many nations? I got news for you. Crimea is where it belonged for the majority of the past 200 years, read History. Resign from your puppet post. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete This man must explain why the UN recognized separation of Kosovo from its legitimate country, i.e. Serbia. Why not to recognize that more than 96% of Crimea citizen voted to be part of Russia because Crimea always was part of the Soviet as well as Ukraine. Crimea an autonomous republic of the USSR was declared part of Ukraine by N. Khrushchev because all drinking water sources comes from Ukraine territory so in 1954 Crimea was transferred to Ukraine, which was an autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. So this man needs to see this problem from a historical point view and not just as a text that needs to be applied coldness regardless of the strong links with Russia and reasons to be ceded by Russia to Ukraine in 1954. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete double bonus, while it is true that the systematic elimination of the North American Indians does not seem to matter today, but the USA has a long history of genocides from the Indians to the African slaves to Hiroshima/Nagasaki, carpet bombing European cities in WWII, killing millions in the Middle East and supporting apartheid and brutally oppressive regimes like Israel and Saudi Arabia. So things do add up. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete lets have W o r on US s.oil re Crimea ... make uS people happy coz they lo ve W o r Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete About the republic of Texas thing, a similar chain of events is visible here in Austin Texas. The last wave of Caucasian settlers with credit money was pretty brutal on the local population, splashing off blacks and Chicanos into the streets like used tires. These bearded Caucasian exert absolute power on elections, draft of laws and the forming of new institutions. I'm sure if they decided, Texas would get back to a republic, or secede. I've heard the same trick was planned for Yucatan back then.
double bonus
This statement is a very useful comparison between Kosovo and Crimea. However, the one about Texas is like ancient history, at least from a
mainstream cultural perspective; and doesn't have any meaning.
If you are looking to make a point, Kosovo will work, but Texas will not work; Texas is a pre-civil war issue, so you might as well say the South will rise again,
or that the US should surrender to the British Crown; if you think Texas has any application towards post WWII history in the US.
In other words, the comparison with Texas makes you look TOTALLY FUCKING STUPID, and completely out of touch with anything in contemporary reality!!!
arpito
landauroj
arpitoin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
ViTran
Mr. Aviña