Register
13:32 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian regions. Crimea

    'Trump’s Demand for Crimea's Return an Attempt to Appease US Establishment'

    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    US
    Get short URL
    189 0 0

    The White House said that President Donald Trump hopes that Russia will eventually give Crimea back to Ukraine. In an interview with Sputnik, Moscow-based military and political analyst Vladimir Batyuk said that the statement came amid Trump’s stated desire to mend fences with Moscow.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Trump Expects Russia to 'Return Crimea' to Ukraine - White House
    "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in Ukraine and return Crimea,” US presidential press spokesman Sean Spicer said at a daily news briefing on Tuesday.

    At the same time, he fully expects to and wants to be able to get along with Russia, unlike previous administrations, so that we can solve many problems together facing the world, such as the threat of ISIS [Daesh] and terrorism.”

    Spicer added that the US position regarding the Western sanctions imposed on Russia remains unchanged.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Russia would continue its de-escalation efforts in Ukraine and would “patiently and consistently” be explaining to its partners, the US included, the reasons why Crimeans decided to rejoin Russia.

    “The subject of returning Crimea will not be discussed… Russia does not discuss its territorial integrity with foreign partners,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Vladimir Batyuk, a senior expert with the US and Canada Institute in Moscow, said that “Trump’s statement on Crimea was an attempt to appease the anti-Russian US establishment.”

    A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of Crimea voting to leave Ukraine, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Trump Asks Whether Obama Was 'Too Soft' on Russia Over Crimea
    “How can the Trump administration hope to improve relations with Russia while simultaneously demanding that it gives Crimea back to Ukraine?” he wondered.

    Batyuk added that the new US administration was still in the making and that this could also be a factor behind the tough rhetoric used by Trump and some members of his Cabinet.

    “The Trump administration has not been formed yet, and the longer it takes to shape up the longer we’ll have to hear statements like ‘we expect good relations with Russia and demand that it give Crimea back,’” Batyuk noted.

    He also said that for Donald Trump, just like for any other US president, foreign policy always takes the back seat to economic reforms at home.

    "I think that here he is going to be much tougher than on the issue of Crimea,” Vladimir Batyuk emphasized.

    In a 2014 referendum, over 95 percent of Crimeans voted to become part of the Russian Federation. Russia has repeatedly dismissed as absurd attempts to make the lifting of the Western sanctions contingent on the implementation of the Minsk accords on ending the conflict in Donbass.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Expects Russia to 'Return Crimea' to Ukraine - White House
    US Remarks on Crimea 'Cool Inflated Expectations' With Trump - Russian Lawmaker
    Trump Asks Whether Obama Was 'Too Soft' on Russia Over Crimea
    Tags:
    US establishment, contradictory statements, hopes, de-escalation, Crimea, Daesh, US and Canada Institute, Sean Spicer, Vladimir Batyuk, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      K9
      Well TRUMP would not want to loose Long Island..
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok